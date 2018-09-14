Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 11:35 am | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Sweeps Final 2 Matches at Bakersfield Volleyball Tournament

By UCSB Sports Information | September 14, 2018 | 8:17 p.m.

With conference play right around the corner, the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball was able to earn two easy victories to help build some confidence. The Gauchos earned a pair of 3-0 wins defeating the University of Montana and the University of South Dakota in its final matches of the Bakersfield Tournament.

With the win, UCSB (8-4 overall) has now earned victories in six of its last seven matches after beginning the year 2-3. It also rebounded nicely from a 3-0 loss last night to Cal State Bakersfield, the hosts of this tournament.

As per usual star, junior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins led the Gauchos in kills in both wins while earning a total 19 digs on the night. Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg also had a successful night earning more than 30 assists in both games.

UCSB vs. University of Montana

Despite having just two wins on the season, Montana gave UCSB everything it could handle especially in the first two sets of the match. The Gauchos jumped out to an early 13-8 lead, but the Grizzlies came back to cut it to two down 16-18. 

Up 23-19 in the first set, Montana would score four of the next five points to come within one point. Luckily, sophomore middle blocker Rowan Ennis got the final kill to help UCSB take the first set by a final of 25-23. The second set would be more of the same, but UCSB won 25-21. By the third set, Santa Barbara completely showed its dominance winning the final set 25-11.

Ruddins led the team in kills with 17 but after that, it was much more of an even distribution of the scoring with no other player tallying more than 10 kills. Senior setter had an impressive, season-high seven service aces on the day. Lovenberg had 31 assists on the day making yet another match the freshman has over 30 assists in one day.

Defensively, UCSB held Montana to just a .161 kill percentage while earning a .271 on the offensive side of things themselves. 

UCSB vs. University of South Dakota

UCSB was able to settle things much quicker against South Dakota with set scores of 25-16, 25-20, and 25-17. Ruddins led the contest with 22 kills on the day with a very impressive .488 shooting percentage, her best mark of the season.

In each set, the Gauchos were able to tally a kill percentage above .300 earning a .324 percentage for the entire match, its second-highest mark of the season. In contrast, UCSB held South Dakota to just a .170 mark on the evening. 

Three players, Ruddins, Lovenberg, and senior Emilia Petrachi each double-digit digs on the day with the team having 48 total in this match. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 