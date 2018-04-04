UCSB Sweeps Pair at Inland Empire Water Polo Tournament

Water Polo

The No. 6 UC Santa Barbara men's water polo team picked up a pair of victories on Saturday afternoon after rallying in the second half to top No. 20 Pomona-Pitzer 13-8, before cruising past Occidental 22-4 at the Inland Empire Tournament hosted by Redlands. Facing the No. 1-ranked Division III team, and No. 20 overall by the Collegiate Water Polo Association (CWPA) Rankings, the Gauchos and Sagehens found themselves deadlocked 7-7 at the half. UCSB ramped up its defense in the second half, limiting Pomona-Pitzer to just one goal while holding them scoreless in the third quarter. The Gauchos added two scores in the third and four in the fourth to pull away and secure the win. Ivan Gvozdanovic paced the scoring attack with four goals while Reed Cotterill tallied three in his season debut. Adam Lott tacked on a pair while Cole Brosnan, Shane Hauschild (San Marcos), Boris Jovanovic and Mitch Young each scored one goal apiece. In the cage, Connor Macdonald recorded four saves. The second game of the afternoon was a total team effort as 13 different Gauchos scored a goal to throttle the Tigers. UCSB jumped out to a 10-1 lead at the half and added seven goals in the third and five more in the fourth. Lott and Jesse Morrison (San Marcos alum) led the way with three goals apiece while Brosnan, Jovanovic, Young, Jack Bignell and Chad Nelson all came through with two goals. Also contributing goals were Josh Jordan, Jacob Halle, Max Schaum, Blake Spiller, Spencer Wood (San Marcos alum) and Gvozdanovic. Defensively, Macdonald logged three saves and Justyn Barrios (Santa Barbara High alum) sent a pair of shots away from the goal while adding a team-high three assists. Mason Mcquet picked up four steals to lead the team while Cotterill came up with three and Morrison and Bignell each recorded a pair. UCSB (4-2) is back in action this Friday, Sept. 15 on the road against No. 4 UCLA at 7 p.m.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >