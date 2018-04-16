Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:31 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 
Softball

UCSB Swept by Cal Poly in Big West Doubleheader

By UCSB Sports Information | April 2, 2017 | 12:26 a.m.

Playing its first two games of the Big West season at Cal Poly  on Saturday, UCSB (18-17, 0-2) fell to the Mustangs by final scores of 4-1 and 3-1.

Redshirt freshman Whitney Pemberton earned an RBI in the first game and senior Kristen Clark notched drove in the Gaucho run in the nightcap.

Facing a talented Cal Poly (26-8, 2-0) team, the Gauchos managed to shut out the Mustangs until the bottom of the fifth. That's when Cal Poly opened the scoring, as it picked up a pair of runs to take a 2-0 lead.

UCSB made 2-1 on a sac fly by Pemberton in the top of the sixth.  Cal Poly added two more runs – both unearned – in the bottom of the sixth on the way to the 4-1 win.

The Gauchos finished the game with six hits, compared to eight for the Mustangs. The six hits were tied for the second-most that Cal Poly pitcher Sierra Hyland has given up this season.

Sophomore Sierra Altmeyer led the way with two hits, going 2-3 at the plate. 

In the second game of the day, both teams remained scoreless until the bottom of the third. Chelsea Convissar opened the scoring for the Mustangs on a single by Sierra Hyland.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cal Poly would add to the lead, as Ashley Tornio scored on an error to make it 2-0. Hyland would also score a run in the inning off a double by teammate Crimson Kaiser.

The Gauchos would score their second run of the day in the top of the seventh, as Clark hit a single up the middle to bring Marino home. UCSB outhit the Mustangs 8-7, as Hinojosa and junior Jessica Johnston led the way with two hits apiece.

