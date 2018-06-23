UCSB Swept by Illinois State in Women’s Volleyball Opener

College Volleyball

UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball suffered a 3-0 defeat to Illinois State on Friday afternoon in the season opener for both teams at the Baylor Invitational at the Ferrell Center. Sets score were 25-19, 25-23, 25-15.

Four separate Gauchos finished with double-digit digs, but the team struggled to sustain offensive momentum, finishing with a .036 hitting percentage. Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Allen was UCSB's top performer, leading all UCSB players with 10 kills and finishing one dig away from a double-double.

Senior defensive specialist Sydney Bast was the Gauchos' top defender with 16 digs, while junior libero Emilia Petrachi finished just behind her with 13.

The Redbirds were led by Lexi Wallen, who had a 13-kill, 11-dig double-double. Jaelyn Keene finished one behind her with a dozen kills, while defensive specialist Courtney Pence led all players with 26 digs.

UCSB continues play in the Baylor Tournament on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. PDT against Florida State. The Gauchos wrap up the weekend with a 12 p.m. PDT contest against the host Bears on Sunday.