Pixel Tracker

Saturday, April 6 , 2019, 11:22 am | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Swept By Unbeaten Hawai’i

By UCSB Sports Information | April 6, 2019 | 7:36 a.m.

n another heavyweight matchup between two of the top teams in the nation, the No. 3 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) at the hands of No. 1 Hawai'i in front of 7,773 at the Stan Sheriff Center.

It was the largest crowd of the season at the Sheriff Center, on hand to see Hawai'i (24-0, 7-0 Big West) extend its winning streak to 24 matches, the sixth longest streak in NCAA history, while extending its unprecedented set-win streak to 72. UCSB, meanwhile, fell to 17-6 overall and 4-3 in Big West play with the loss. It was just the second time all season the Gauchos have been swept and first since a 3-0 loss at UCLA on Jan. 16.

The Rainbow Warriors outhit the Gauchos .282 (41-17-85) to .200 (28-13-75) for the match and hit .344 in the opening set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and never looking back, cruising to a 25-18 win.

Santa Barbara regrouped and looked poised to be the first team to take a set from Hawai'i in game two. The Gauchos hit .379 with 13 kills and just two errors in the frame, and led as late as 20-19 after a Keenan Sanders kill. The Rainbow Warriors answered back behind two straight kills from Rado Parapunov to regain the lead until Corey Chavers slammed down a kill to tie the set at 21-21. In the end, Parapunov proved to be too much as he tallied back-to-back kills to close out the set 25-22 and put UH ahead 2-0.

The third set was all Hawai'i as the Rainbow Warriors took four of the first five points, and hit .250 while the Gauchos hit just -.045 with nine attacking errors to seal the sweep.

Honolulu native Ryan Wilcox led UCSB with nine kills while Chavers finished with eight and Sanders added six. Hayden Boehleled the team with six digs, Jack Truman recorded six blocks and Randy DeWeese dished out 24 assists.

UCSB and Hawai'i will play again on Saturday night at 10:00 p.m. PT in front of a sell-out crowd of 10,300, the first sell-out for Hawai'i men's volleyball since 1997.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 