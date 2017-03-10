UCSB Swept in Doubleheader at BYU

Baseball

UC Santa Barbara got off to hot starts in both ends of Friday's baseball doubleheader at Miller Field in Provo, Utah, but ultimately couldn't overcome BYU's hot bats as the home team emerged victorious via a 7-6 walkoff in the opener before unloading in a 17-3 nightcap win.

With the pair of losses, the Gauchos dropped to 5-9 on the young season, while the Cougars improved to 6-7.

UCSB and BYU will conclude its series on Sunday morning, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PST. That game will be televised on BYU TV.

The Gauchos return to Caesar Uyesaka Stadium next weekend to host Stony Brook in the start of a season-long 11-game homestand.