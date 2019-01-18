UCSB Swim Teams Go 3-1 Against UNLV, Denver

Swimming

The UC Santa Barbara men's and women's swims teams competed against Denver University and UNLV on Friday, with the Gaucho women topping both opponents and the men beating host UNLV and losing to Denver.

Emily Ward, Brittney Straw, Rachel Kulik, and Elena England started the meet off strong for the Gaucho women, taking third place with a time of 3:52.10 in the 400 medley relay. On the men's side Justin Nguyen, Alec Cullen, Kian Brouwer, and Mason Tittle raced to a second-place finish in the 400 medley relay, touching at a 3:20.12 in a tight finish against the Denver University squad (3:19.28).

Haley Herzberg led the Gaucho women in the 300 freestyle, placing 3rd with a time of 2:55.46. On the men's side, Joe Lastelic out touched Logan Hotchkiss in a tight race for first. Lastelic touched with a time of 2:36.12 followed closely by Hotchkiss touching at a 2:36.34.

In the 200 individual medley freshmen Sydney Rouse and Dan Marella continued the Gauchos momentum, both securing runner-up finishes, touching with the times of 2:06.55 and 1:53.60, respectively.

On the women's side in the 50 backstroke Jolen Griffin secured second in 23.13 and Tara Middleton took third at 26.23.

Captains Heaven Quintana and Mason Tittle both won their 100 individual medley races for the Gauchos, with a time of 56.95 for Quintana and 51.06 for Tittle.

In an amazing race in the 50 butterfly, Jacquelyn Harris touched in first place at a time of 25.46. Kian Brouwer led the Gaucho men, taking 3rd place with a time of 22.72.

In the final relay of the night, England, Herzberg, Ward, and Kassidy Lemminn represented the Gaucho women by taking second place in the 800 free in a time of 7:32.74. On the men's side, Lastelic, Hotchkiss, Ryan Levy, and Oscar Jameson secured second in 6:43.42.

Quintana picked up another win in the 50 breaststroke, with a time of 28.89. Cullen secured a second-place finish for himself, touching at 25.98.