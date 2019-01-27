Pixel Tracker

Swimming

UCSB Swimmers Close Out Home Schedule With Sweep Against Pacific

By UCSB Sports Information | January 27, 2019 | 8:41 a.m.

UC Santa Barbara swimming honored their seniors with a sweep against University of Pacific.

The Gaucho women beat the Tigers 147-91, while the men finished with a 137-93 victory. 

Seniors Mason Tittle, Logan Hotchkiss, Joe Kmak, Calvin Kirkpatrick, An Nguyen, Lilly Helmuth-Malone, Gabby Penvenne, and Rachel Kulik raced in their final home meet of their collegiate careers. 

The Gaucho women kick-started the meet with a sweep in the 200 medley relay, snagging first (1:43.30), second (1:46.89), and third (1:47.13). 

The senior men, in their jean speedos, were barely out-touched by 0.61 seconds in the 200 medley relay (1:31.68). 

Rachel Forbes represented the Gaucho women being the only one in the 1650 freestyle and earned her team a first place (17:10.71) against two Pacific women. 

The 200 freestyle was an outstanding race for UCSB, with the women getting first, second, fourth, and sixth; followed by the men placing first, second, third, and fifth in their heat. The scorers for the women included Emily Ward in first (1:50.96), Haley Herzberg in second (1:51.20), Kassidy Lemminn in fourth (1:53.26), and Elena England in sixth (1:53.80); on the men's side it was Joseph Lastelic in first (1:39.53), Ryan Levy in second (1:40.25), Hotchkiss in third (1:41.65), and Tim Lee in fifth (1:42.27).

In the 100 backstroke, Tara Middleton of UCSB grabbed first (56.80) followed by teammates Sydney Rouse in third (57.65), Micah Toetter in fourth (58.06), and Christina Campbell in fifth (1:00.72). 

For the men, Jolen Griffin earned a second place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 49.70, with teammates Justin Nguyen (49.74), and Kirkpatrick (51.51) close behind him. 

Junior captain Heaven Quintana won her first individual event of the day in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.75) with teammates Nguyen (1:04.77) and Brittney Straw (1:05.17) contributing to a sweep. 

The men matched the women with another sweep in the 100 breaststroke from Marcello Quarante (56.42), Kmak (57.67), and Tony Moore (58.08). 

Gauchos earned their third straight sweep in the 200 butterfly from Madelyn Johnson (2:04.99), Dora Seggelke (2:05.49), and Molly McCance (2:05.68). 

Kian Brouwer snatched a first in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:51.35, followed by Zach Shenkin with a 1:52.33. 

Senior Kulik tied with teammate Ward in an exciting 50 freestyle race (23.96). Marriott Hoffman and Senior Helmuth-Malone followed with a third (24.28) and sixth (24.84) respectively. 

On the men's side, Senior Tittle stole the show with a strong win in the 50 freestyle (19.77). Riley Ferguson(20.91), Lee (21.52), and Fischer Basham (21.64) followed their captain's lead with third, sixth, and seventh places. 

The Gaucho men and women dominated again, but in the 100 freestyle this time. Ward (51.59), Jacquelyn Harris (51.77), and Hoffmann (52.63) swept followed by the men Tittle (44.53), J. Nguyen (44.95), and Oscar Jameson (46.56) sweeping in their heat. 

England earned her team a first place in the 200 backstroke (2:02.79) and Toetter finished second with a time of 2:04.42. 

Senior Kirkpatrick grabbed a second place (1:51.75) followed by Terry Yang in fourth (1:54.56) and Ethan Archerin fifth (1:55.19).

Senior woman Nguyen had an exciting race in the 200 breaststroke, snatching a first with a time of 2:17.48. Teammates Straw (2:18.06) and Niki Churchill (2:28.99) followed their captain with a second and fourth place finish. 

The men swept yet again, taking first was senior Kmak (2:02.07), Quarante (2:05.50), and Moore (2:10.34) in the 200 breaststroke. 

The Gaucho men had a huge victory in the 500 freestyle. Snatching first was Lastelic (4:32.45), Hotchkiss (4:33.50) placed second, Jake Rollo (4:39.15) in third, and Ryan Levy (4:42.82) in fourth. 

Brouwer (49.67) and Griffin represented the Gauchos in the 100 butterfly taking an easy second and third place.

UCSB swim will face off in one final meet against rivals Cal Poly (Feb. 2) in San Louis Obispo, before heading down to Los Angeles for the MPSF Championships (Feb. 20-23). 

