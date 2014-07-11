Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Coroner: Cause of UCSB Water Polo Player Nick Johnson’s Death Most Likely Shallow Water Blackout

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 11, 2014 | 2:22 p.m.

News of the death of 20-year-old local swimmer Nicholas Johnson shocked the community when it occurred in March, and the Santa Barbara County coroner released a report this week stating he believes the cause of the young man's death to be shallow water blackout, a condition that can cause swimmers to go unconscious underwater.

Nick Johnson

Johnson, a sophomore at UCSB and a competitor on its men's water polo team, was found unresponsive at the bottom of the Santa Barbara High School swimming pool on March 24, but efforts to revive him, at the poolside and later at the hospital, were unsuccessful.

A report from Dr. Robert Anthony, a forensic pathologist with the county, was released this week and stated the cause of death to be accidental drowning, and listed shallow water blackout a reason the otherwise fit young swimmer could have gone unconscious.

Noozhawk has reported on the condition and the work some are doing to raise awareness for swimmers and divers.

Anthony's report outlines the details that led to Johnson's death that day, starting with Johnson beginning his workout in the pool that morning around 8:30 a.m.

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Aaron Baker said he had been at the scene and interviewed Santa Barbara High School coach Christine Piasecki, who said Johnson had been working out on his own, and that there were 11 or 12 other people in the pool, including team members and coaches.

"Based on several witness accounts, [Johnson] was seen swimming at high intensity on taking a breath once at the end of a lap. He did this several times," the report stated.

Piasecki recalled talking with Johnson briefly as he took a break from his workout at around 9:30 a.m., but about 10 to 15 minutes later, Piasecki and others noticed Johnson was missing.

They spotted him at the bottom of the pool, brought him up to the pool deck and began CPR, the report states.

Medics responded to the scene and began lifesaving procedures, and Johnson was taken to Cottage Hospital. Medical personnel were unable to revive him, however.

Johnson had been swimming almost every day for the past 12 years, the report stated, and did not take any medications, drugs or supplements. He drank beer occasionally, "but not in excess," the report stated.

The coroner's report described Johnson having minor abrasions on his nose, forearm and left inner thigh, "which may have occurred when [Johnson] was pulled out of the pool."

A toxicology screening was done on Johnson, and showed only a small presence of Lidocaine, which was likely used during resuscitation at the hospital.

Because he was an experienced swimmer and was last seen in the pool doing a "high-intensity workout … I believe [Johnson] died as a result of shallow water black out," Anthony wrote. "This death will be classified as an accident."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 