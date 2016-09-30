UCSB Taking Higher Education on the Road to Local High Schools

The Early Academic Outreach Program at UCSB will hold its annual fall Higher Education Week, a four-day traveling college fair, starting Oct. 4.

Representatives from universities, colleges and other institutions of higher education will visit high school campuses in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties to meet with high-school juniors and discuss post-secondary education opportunities.

The visits include brief presentations on financial aid and college admissions followed by college fairs.

The first will take place at Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer high schools on Oct. 4. The event will move south to San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria high schools on Oct. 5.

A Parent Night at Rio Mesa High School also is slated for Oct. 5. College fairs will be held at Rio Mesa, Santa Paula and Fillmore high schools on Oct. 6, and the week will conclude with visits to Channels Islands and Pacifica high schools Oct. 7.

In all, more than 4,000 high-school juniors will meet with representatives from the UC, Cal State and California Community College systems. A host of other private and public colleges and universities also will be represented, including the New School of Architecture and Design; California Lutheran University; and the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, among others.

Shelly Leachman for UCSB