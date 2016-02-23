Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:02 am | A Few Clouds 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Teams With Céline Cousteau Film Fellowship to Send Filmmakers to Africa for Documentary Project

By Nora Drake for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications | February 23, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Céline Cousteau

Imagine spending a summer traveling Africa with a well-known documentary filmmaker, studying wildlife and capturing the continent in all its glory. Eight lucky individuals will have the chance to do just that by way of UC Santa Barbara’s new partnership with French-American explorer, filmmaker and activist Céline Cousteau and the Céline Cousteau Film Fellowship.

For the inaugural season of what is expected to be a multiyear collaboration, the fellowship for 2016 will accept eight passionate and talented individuals who are looking to inspire change in the world.

CCFF 2016 will last for eight weeks, from June 22 to Aug. 14.

Selected applicants will convene on the UCSB campus and then travel to South Africa, Namibia and Botswana to work with Cousteau on a documentary film focused on the human elements affecting wildlife. The program will culminate with a film premiere event at UCSB’s state-of-the-art Pollock Theater. 

“This is an amazing opportunity for any student or researcher to join the immensely talented Céline Cousteau on a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said John Majewski, interim dean of humanities and fine arts at UCSB. “We are pleased to partner with the Cousteau Fellowship, which combines the collaborative spirit of UCSB with the application of hands-on experience and learning we encourage all of our students and alumni to seek out. We hope that this will be a rewarding partnership for years to come.”

CCCF is an academic leadership program focused on positively affecting the lives of its fellows, creating awareness and inspiring change in the world. Its mission is to empower creative filmmakers, media makers and activists toward such inspiration through practical experience that goes beyond formal education.

The fellowship has positions for researchers of all levels and invites undergraduate and graduate students, as well as post-graduates, to apply.

“We are so excited to be hosting the fellowship on a campus that shares in curriculum, environmental values and passion to empower the next generation of filmmakers,” commented Cousteau, the daughter of ocean explorer and filmmaker Jean-Michel Cousteau and the granddaughter of legendary oceanographer Jacques Cousteau. “UC Santa Barbara is the perfect home for our program to cultivate creative minds and empower activists to inspire change.”

The 2016 fellowship is hosted by the Department of Film and Media Studies in affiliation with the Carsey-Wolf Center and the Center for Environmental Communication and Education, with the support of the Office of the Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts.

Applications for CCFF are due March 20. More information is available via the Celine Cousteau Film Fellowship or by contacting the fellowship coordinators at [email protected].

Nora Drake writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 