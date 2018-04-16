Monday, April 16 , 2018, 3:19 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

UCSB Tennis Pulls Out 4-3 Win at Denver

By UCSB Sports Information | April 2, 2017 | 5:27 p.m.

The UCSB Men's Tennis team snatched another impressive victory against University of Denver with a final score of 4-3.

The Gauchos have pulled out tight affairs having their last two matches against Drake and Boise State decided by three points or less.

Santa Barbara extends it's win streak to five games approaching league play with an overall record of 12-5. Denver's loss pushes the Pioneers to 8-10 on the year.

Following a 4-3 victory against Drake, the Gauchos found themselves tested once again versus a hot Denver team. The Pioneers, on a win streak of their own at three games, entered their home match with a chip on their shoulder. 

Losing the first point of the day in doubles play, no. 9 Morgan Mays and Simon Freund fell to Denver's Yannik James/Alex Gasson while Cody Rakela and Kristian Prior were topped by Pedro Fernandez and Wyatt Lovera. 

On court 3, Santa Barbara's Simon Freund evened out the score cruising past Gasson 6-1, 6-3 to put his team back in position.

Anders Holm and Cody Rakela pulled out two victories of their own with Holm taking a 6-2, 6-4 win and Rakela winning 6-1, 6-4 giving the Gauchos a 3-1 cushion.

After the Pioneers evened out the score Nicolas Moreno faced off against Rocha to end the match. With the match on the line, Moreno was able to beat out his opponent winning 6-3, 6-3 to hand the Gauchos the victory.

Up next for Santa Barbara is a conference match against UC Davis on April 8.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 