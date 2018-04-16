UCSB Tennis Pulls Out 4-3 Win at Denver

Tennis

The UCSB Men's Tennis team snatched another impressive victory against University of Denver with a final score of 4-3.

The Gauchos have pulled out tight affairs having their last two matches against Drake and Boise State decided by three points or less.

Santa Barbara extends it's win streak to five games approaching league play with an overall record of 12-5. Denver's loss pushes the Pioneers to 8-10 on the year.

Following a 4-3 victory against Drake, the Gauchos found themselves tested once again versus a hot Denver team. The Pioneers, on a win streak of their own at three games, entered their home match with a chip on their shoulder.

Losing the first point of the day in doubles play, no. 9 Morgan Mays and Simon Freund fell to Denver's Yannik James/Alex Gasson while Cody Rakela and Kristian Prior were topped by Pedro Fernandez and Wyatt Lovera.

On court 3, Santa Barbara's Simon Freund evened out the score cruising past Gasson 6-1, 6-3 to put his team back in position.

Anders Holm and Cody Rakela pulled out two victories of their own with Holm taking a 6-2, 6-4 win and Rakela winning 6-1, 6-4 giving the Gauchos a 3-1 cushion.

After the Pioneers evened out the score Nicolas Moreno faced off against Rocha to end the match. With the match on the line, Moreno was able to beat out his opponent winning 6-3, 6-3 to hand the Gauchos the victory.

Up next for Santa Barbara is a conference match against UC Davis on April 8.