UCSB Tennis Scores Comeback Win over No. 50 LMU

Tennis

The UCSB men's tennis team edged 50th-ranked Loyola Marymount in a down-to-the-wire 4-3 thriller in Los Angeles on Tuesday for its fifth straight win and second road victory over a top-50 team.

The Lions struck first in the opening doubles competition, posting a quick 6-4 win at the No. 3 position, but Simon Freund and Joey Rotheram leveled the score with a come-from-behind victory at the No. 2 slot. Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm sealed the all-important doubles point with another solid performance for a 6-3 win.

The Lions roared back winning at the 4, 5 and 6 singles positions to take a 3-1 lead.

Joseph Guillin kept the Gauchos' hopes alive with a straight-sets win at No. 2 singles.

Coach Marty Davis said Freund used his speed and returning skills to counter the hard hitting firepower of Errol Smith, eventually pulling out a well deserved 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win that tied the team score at 3-3.

Moreno de Alboran was the man of the match as he saved two set points (one with an ace) to send a second set to a tie-breaker. He kept the momentum going and won 7-2 for a 6-4, 7-6 clinching victory over Gabriel Diaz Freire.