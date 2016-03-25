Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:56 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

UCSB Tennis Suffers 4-3 Loss at Loyola Marymount

By UCSB Sports Information | March 25, 2016 | 5:18 p.m.

The 51st-ranked UCSB men's tennis team dropped its second straight heartbreaking 4-3 match on Friday in Los Angeles, falling to Loyola Marymount.

To make this loss even more painful, the Gauchos held two match points at No. 2 singles before getting edged at the finish line.  They were also up 4-3 serving in the third set at the No. 3 position, but couldn't finish off the Lions. UCSB lost to Boise State by the same score on Wednesday.

The day started well with UCSB's ace doubles team, Nathan Eshmade and Miles Seemann, posting their 10th straight win at No. 1 and Morgan Mays and Andrew Riminton combining for a win at No. 3 to put the Gauchos up 1-0.

Sophomore Cody Rakela crushed his opponent at No. 5 singles to give UCSB a quick 2-0 lead.  LMU answered with a quick win of their own at the No. 6 position to close the gap.

Eshmade's impressive attacking play on court 1 yielded a straight set win putting the Gauchos up 3-1.  The Loins stayed alive with a win at No. 4.

The final two matches went the distance.  Morgan Mays, rallied after losing a first set tie-breaker to take the second set 6-1 and carried the momentum to go up a break early in the third set.  Meanwhile, on court 2, freshman Nicolas Moreno de Alboran battled back from a slow start, to get his match into a third set as well.

LMU's Errol Smith received change over treatment for a leg problem on court 2, just before Mays went out to serve at 4-3 up in the third.   The wounded Lion took some chances and came up with some big shots to sweep the final four games and even the score at 3-3

Similarly, on court 2, Cristobal Rivera saved match points at 4-6 in the final set tie-breaker, sweeping the final four points against Moreno de Alboran, to seal the upset 4-3 victory for the Lions, their first win in 17 attempts against UCSB.

