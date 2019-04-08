UCSB Tennis Win Streak Snapped by Cal

Tennis

UC Santa Barbara saw its four-match win streak come to an end Monday afternoon in a 4-1 loss against No. 46 ranked Cal (11-9 overall).

UCSB (10-6 overall, 1-0 Big West) now has only conference games left in its regular season slate beginning with UC Irvine on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Santa Barbara saw some solid performances, including senior co-captains Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm who performed well in doubles on the No. 1 court.

The top UCSB pair bested the No. 17 ranked Jacob Brumm/Yuta Kikuchi 6-3 to improve to 6-6 on the dual match season.

The Gauchos' Joseph Guillin and Victor Krustev lost on court two 6-3 while Joseph Rotheramand Alex Dominguez Soto lost 6-3 on the court three.

With Cal up 1-0, the Golden Bears extended their lead to 2-0 following a win on court four over UCSB's Hironori Koyanagi 6-2, 6-4.

The Gauchos would answer back as Holm extends his win streak at the No. 6 court to five-straight victories following a 6-1, 6-2 win. Holm is now 8-7 on the year.

Just as Holm won his match, No. 16 ranked Moreno de Alboran had a triple-match point up 5-4 (40-15) in the second set following a 6-2 win in the first set. Unfortunately, the senior could not pull out the win and his match would go unfinished.

A 2-2 match could've really turned the tide, but instead, Cal took control and won the match. First, on court three No. 100 ranked Krustev lost 6-3, 6-3 to drop to 11-3 overall on the year. Following that, Rotheram, who fought back well to force a third set, lost in three, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 clinching the win for the Golden Bears.

UCSB will take on UC Irvine at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at UCI Campus Recreation.