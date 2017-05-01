UCSB Tied for First After First Round of Big West Golf Finals

Golf

Nick Swanson shot a 3-under par 69 and is tied for second, and UC Santa Barbara is tied with Cal Poly and Long Beach State for the team lead after Monday's first round of the 2017 Big West Conference Championship at Sandpiper Golf Course.

The No. 1 seeded Gauchos are tied with the Mustangs and 49ers at the top of the team leaderboard with each carding a 6-under par 282.

"We played a good first round," said UCSB head coach Steve Lass. "When your throw-out round is 74 (Willy Moffly), you've played well."

Brandon Bauman is tied for fifth with a 2-under par 70, Zach Smith is tied for 10th at 1-under par and Brett Bennett is at even-par and tied for 17th.

"I thought we showed good balance today," Lass said. "We had a few hiccups, but for the most part we were consistent. Even better, I think, is that the guys are not happy with the round. They know that they can play better."

Cal State Northridge is two shots back of the leaders at 284 and the Matadors' Felix Mory closed strong to finish with the lead after day one of the tournament.

Jimmy Castles and Cole Nygren of Cal Poly are tied with Swanson for second in the indivdual standings.

Day two of the Big West Championship will once again tee-off at 11:30 a.m. Hawaii, UC Riverside and CSUN will be off the tees first. The second wave will include UC Irvine, UC Davis and Cal State Fullerton. UCSB, Long Beach and Cal Poly will tee-off between 1:10 p.m. and 1:50 p.m.