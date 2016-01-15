Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:55 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Host Talk on Race, Gender in Video Games by Edmond Chang

By Carol Dinh for the UCSB MultiCultural Center | January 15, 2016 | 10:10 a.m.

The UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center is hosting its first Race Matters event at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, entitled "Brown Skins, White Avatars: Racebending and Straightwashing in Digital Games" in the MCC Lounge.

This free lecture will be given by visiting assistant professor at the University of Oregon, Edmond Chang. 

Given recent critiques of the lack of diversity in digital games, this presentation examines the many ways games are stereotypical and normative in regarding race, gender and sexuality.

How are we to unpack the ways characters of color are often rendered as either lighter-skinned protagonists or darker-skinned enemies?

Or how might we understand how game design problematically constrains gender and sexuality? 

Chang is a visiting assistant professor in Women's and Gender Studies at the University of Oregon. His areas of interest include technoculture, gender and sexuality, cultural studies, video games, popular culture and contemporary American literature.

He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Washington and his dissertation is entitled “Technoqueer: Re/con/figuring Posthuman Narratives.”

For more information, visit www.edmondchang.com.

Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator at the UCSB MultiCultural Center.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 