Water Polo

UCSB to Play for 7th at NCAA Water Polo Championships

By Mitchell Clements, UCSB Sports Information | May 14, 2016 | 4:48 p.m.

LOS ANGELES – Two goals and an assist from Bryn Hudson were not enough for No. 7 UCSB (18-14), as the team fell 10-5 to No. 10 UC San Diego (28-10) in the consolation bracket of the NCAA Championship Tournament at UCLA on Saturday.

The Gauchos will play San Diego State in the 7th-Place game on Sunday.

"We're in the NCAA Championships, so every team here is a competitor," UCSB coach Serela Kay said. "I think as a program, we still need to learn that after you are successful, in order to rise again, you have to work harder and smarter and come together as a team.

"I give credit to UC San Diego because they are fighters. They did a nice job of wanting that game and controlling it the whole time."

Looking ahead to the Gauchos' final game, Kay told her team: "We are the Big West champions and are representing an amazing conference this weekend, so I think that it's important that we go out with pride.

"We have been resilient this whole season and have faced adversity. This is just another bump in the road."

Hudson paced the team in both the goal and assist columns, as she accounted for over half of the Gauchos' scoring. Also adding one goal apiece were Lauren Martin, Taylor Shore, and Jenna Solberg, while Mackenzie Brokaw and Miranda Schrader notched an assist.

On defense, the Gauchos kept busy with a combined nine steals with Taylor Shore and Brenna Thomas leading the way with two swipes each.

Overall, UC San Diego had a strong showing on its 6-on-5 advantages, as the team went 6-for-7 on those opportunities and scored on their first four.
 

