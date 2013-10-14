Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

UCSB to Present First Argyropoulos Lecture in Hellenic Studies

By UCSB Office of Public Affairs | October 14, 2013 | 9:57 a.m.

Born into the thriving Greek community in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1863, poet Constantine Cavafy is considered one of the most influential and beloved Greek literary voices of the 20th century.

Morales
Helen Morales (Spencer Buttig photo)

To mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, the government in Greece has designated 2013 as the Year of Constantine Cavafy, and UC Santa Barbara is sharing in the commemoration with award-winning author, essayist and Cavafy expert Daniel Mendelsohn to giving the first Argyropoulos Lecture in Hellenic Studies.

Mendelson's lecture, "Cavafy at the Margins: Geography, History, Desire," will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St. The event is open to the public, and admission is free. A reception with Mendelsohn will follow the talk.

"We've decided to have a lecture every year on modern or ancient Greek culture, and we're starting out with a real star," said Helen Morales, newly appointed to the UCSB's Argyropoulos Chair in Hellenic Studies. "Daniel Mendelsohn is one of the most stimulating and imaginative authors and speakers at work today."

The author of seven books, Mendelsohn recently published a new English translation of Cavafy's poems, which includes previously unpublished works that Mendelsohn discovered while conducting research at the Cavafy archive in Athens.

"Daniel is both a real expert on Cavafy, and he's a brilliant speaker," Morales said.

Cavafy was selected as the inaugural topic for the Argyropoulos Lecture in Hellenic Studies in part because of his importance to Greek culture and identity, she said.

"But also because like all great poets, from Homer to Tennessee Williams, Cavafy has such an ability to make the historical personal, that he still speaks powerfully to us today," Morales explained. "This talk will be of interest to anyone who has ever felt love or loneliness, and who has ever wondered about cultural memory and identity."

David Marshall, dean of humanities and fine arts, said: "For over a decade the Argyropoulos endowments in Hellenic Studies have enriched both the university and Santa Barbara communities with programming related to the art, architecture, music, culture, philosophy and history of Greece. Daniel Mendelsohn's lecture and the poetry of Constantine Cavafy exemplify the vibrancy and relevance of Greek culture today."

Since her appointment to the Argyropoulos Chair in Hellenic Studies in 2012, Morales has made it one of her missions to bring classics and classical scholarship to contemporary audiences.

Mendelsohn
Daniel Mendelsohn (Matt Mendelsohn photo)

Her own research focuses on Greek literature written under the Roman Empire. She also has published on ancient mythology, and is the author of the forthcoming Pilgrimage to Dollywood –– A Country Music Road Trip Through Tennessee (University of Chicago Press). The volume, which explores ancient ideas about pilgrimage through the modern pilgrimage sites of Graceland and Dollywood, is part of a series titled "Adventure Trails: Culture in Travels."

"One of the things I'm committed to is exploring how ancient Greek ideas, values and practices can helpfully inform modern concerns," Morales said. "Some of our most pressing questions — what should we do when our own citizens become terrorists, or how best to live — were asked thousands of years ago by Greek philosophers and playwrights, and their discussions can illuminate ours."

The debt of Western society and beyond to ancient Greece is immeasurable and part of our cultural grammar, Morales continued.

"One of the things I'm keen to do as the Argyropoulos Chair is both to recognize the debt to the past and the ongoing legacy of Classics, but also to showcase what is new and interesting about Greek culture today," she said.

The Argyropoulos Chair in Hellenic Studies was established in 2001 with an endowment from the Argyropoulos family. The gift to UCSB's College of Letters & Science is designed to help ensure that knowledge of Greek culture — past and present — will be preserved and shared with future generations.

Morales is the second faculty member to hold the chair. The first was Apostolos Athanassakis, a professor in the Department of Classics and a specialist in Greek poetry and classical linguistics. He retired from the UCSB faculty in 2011.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 