College Factual Ranks UCSB Among Top 150 Best Colleges for the Money

UC Santa Barbara has been ranked No. 108 among the top 150 best colleges for your money nationwide by College Factual, a new site that uses customizable outcomes-based tools and rankings systems to guide students through the college selection process.

UCSB’s rank reflects the institution’s academic quality and economic value, based on the cost of obtaining an undergraduate degree.

A number of outcomes-based factors were used to determine this ranking, such as average student loan debt per student, loan default rates, how well the institution retains and graduates students, and graduates’ starting salaries and earning potential.

“College rankings lists are a dime a dozen and often rely on data that provides limited value. We publish rankings to get students and parents thinking about key factors they need to consider when choosing a college,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of College Factual. “How long will it take you to graduate? How much debt will you incur? How much money will you make? We highlight important factors such as these in our rankings to help build personalized lists, which is the ultimate goal in any college selection process.”

With a focus on compiling sought-after data and innovative tools such as its customizable College Combat feature, which allows students to compare institutions side-by-side on a variety of factors, College Factual puts the college rankings process in the hands of students and parents and not those of the institutions or national publications.

College Factual’s ranking system is based on a series of algorithms that include information from the Department of Education, nationally mandated data reporting for institutions and Payscale.

Click here for all of UCSB’s rankings.

— Tracy Sabattis represents College Factual.