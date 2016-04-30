UCSB Tops Cal Poly for 2nd Straight Big West Men’s Tennis Title

Tennis

Winning the title for the second straight year, seventh time at Indian Wells Tennis Garden and overall 10th in program history, top-seeded UC Santa Barbara celebrated with a 4-1 win over Cal Poly to wrap up the Big West Men's Tennis Championship Saturday. The Gauchos have won seven of the 13 titles contested at Indian Wells, and did so for the third time as a No. 1 seed (2006, 2008). They also defeated their Central Coast rival, the No. 2 seed Mustangs, for the second time in a tournament final after doing so last in 2007. UCSB asserted itself early with the doubles point thanks to wins at Nos. 2 and 3. The No. 2 duo of Nicolas Moreno de Alboran and Anders Holm defeated Garrett Auproux and Tim Tan, 6-2 to clinch the point. Singles competition was spirited, but the Gauchos excelled there too. Teague Hamilton gave UCSB a 2-0 lead with his 6-1, 7-5 triumph at No. 6 over Sreyas Kolachalam. Moreno de Alboran increased UCSB's lead to 3-0 as he overcame Auproux, 7-5, 6-3, from the No. 2 position. The Mustangs grabbed one point back when Axel Damiens won a heated 6-4, 6-3 contest at No. 5 over Cody Rakela. With UCSB closing in on victory on two other courts, the freshman Holm decided to finish first at No. 4. After splitting the first two sets with fellow freshman Josh Ortlip, Holm closed out the back-to-back championship run with a 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 triumph. UCSB, which takes an eight-match winning streak into the NCAA Tournament, is 17-6 on the year. With the Gaucho women also winning the crown on Saturday, the same school won both the men's and women's championships for the first time since UC Irvine in 2010. (1) UC SANTA BARBARA 4, (2) CAL POLY 1 Doubles

