UCSB Tops Westmont, 6-3

Five UCSB pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout over eight innings Tuesday and the Gauchos used an opportunistic offense en route to a 6-3 win over Westmont (7-15) at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium.

Michael Martin (2-0) got UCSB (15-7) off on the right foot by throwing two perfect innings to start things. The senior struck out three Warriors in his two innings. Martin was followed by freshmen Greg Davis and Jesse Meaux, who pitched two scoreless innings apiece. Davis allowed a pair of hits, but Meaux was perfect.

Freshman Forest Cannon and Jason Roenicke were next up, with each tossing a scoreless inning while striking out the side. In all, through eight innings, Gauchos pitchers allowed just two hits while striking out 11 and walking none. Junior Zach Samuels was tagged for three runs on three hits and a walk in the top of the ninth.

UCSB scored its first run in the bottom of the first. With one out, Warriors pitcher Jonathan White (0-3) walked designated hitter Chris Fox, who stole second to move into scoring position. First baseman Eric Oliver drove Fox home with a line drive double over the outstretched glove of Westmont third baseman Jordan Bottenfield.

The score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth, when Oliver opened the inning by grounding an Erik Gaustad pitch deep in the hole at short. Westmont shortstop Anthony Martinez made a nice play to get to the ball, but his throw to first was late. Gaustad then sandwiched a Mike Zuanich pop-up to first with a pair of wild pitches, moving Oliver to third. Gauchos shortstop Shane Carlson hit a medium-deep fly ball to center field, scoring Oliver with the game’s second run.

UCSB blew the game open in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring four runs — two earned — off of reliever Brandon Downs, a senior from Ventura College and Ventura High.

Catcher Chris McMurray opened the inning with a bunt single. He stole second and scored on a double to the gap in left center by third baseman Robby Cummings. Second baseman Gunnar Terhune tried to sacrifice Cummings to third, but he was safe on a throwing error, putting runners at second and third. A fly ball by center fielder Brian Gump scored Cummings, making it 4-0 Gauchos. A couple more errors led to two more runs and the score was 6-0 after six innings.

The score remained 6-0 into the top of the ninth when Westmont broke through for three runs, highlighted by a two-run single from first baseman Colton Christianson.

The win improved UCSB’s home record to 11-1. The Gauchos will remain at home to open Big West Conference play this weekend against Cal State Northridge. Game one of the series begins at 2 p.m. Friday.

