UCSB Track & Field Places Big at Big West Championships

Track & Field

The UCSB men's and women's track and field teams each finished second at the Big West Track and Field Championships Saturday at Long Beach State. Both UCSB squads clawed their way through the final day of competition, the women coming from fourth to second in the final three events and the men moving up from fourth to second with six events to go, holding position until the end. Five UCSB athletes won Big West titles in individual events.

UCSB junior Darion Williams was the first athlete to climb up top the Big West podium while earning his second career Big West title on Saturday. He charged down the runway and fired off the best throw of his life, taking the lead with a throw of 208-5.

"It was really great to see the team come together and see everyone put everything they have out on the track,” said Williams. “I'm glad I could contribute. I appreciate all of the help I received from my teammates cheering for me on my final throws.”

Freshman Wyatt Thompson-Siporen held the early lead through the first three rounds in the javelin. In the fourth round, Williams took control of the lead and teammate Matthew Kuskey moved into second, briefly giving the Gauchos control of the top-three spots.

In the final round, Cal Poly's Devin Bennett drove a lifetime best throw of 206-3 into the field, stealing the lead with only Thompson-Siporen and Williams left with one attempt remaining to try to defend.

"I am so happy for both teams. Once again they assumed their familiar underdog roles and went primal at these Championships,” commented UCSB Head Coach Pete Dolan. “Neither team got the win but I am extremely satisfied with the results today.”

Gaucho grad student Tori Tsolis ignited the women's team by winning the first open track event of the day, the 1500m. At the sound of the gun, Tsolis shot to the lead where she stayed for the first 300m. Cal Poly's Freshman Katie Izzo moved up into the lead briefly on the second lap where she did some of the work until Tsolis turned up the throttle at the sound of the bell lap. Tsolis covered the final lap in 64 seconds, taking the win in 4:20.53, nearly two seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.

"I was really pleased with the 1500m because it was an honest race and we pushed each other to run fast times,” added Tsolis. “It was an emotional day for me and I tried to soak in every moment of my last Big West Conference Championships." 1500m Champion.

After narrowly missing Big West Gold in the 1500m, senior Shyan Vaziri had time to regroup before his 800m final. Vaziri didn't leave anything to chance in this one, taking the lead through the first 400m at 56 seconds. He closed the second lap at 54 flat, never letting the field see day light until he crossed the line in 1:50.45, earning his first Big West track and field championship by virtue of his best weapon, his blistering closing speed.

"The best advice I heard all week was that if you have a bad race you have to pretend it didn't happen and put all of your focus into the next event,” added Vaziri. Not winning the 1500m was rough but winning the 800m was a nice redemption.”

UCSB senior Jessica Emde was a marked woman coming into the conference meet as the reigning high jump champion. With the meet in full swing, the main stands filling and Fox Sports West cameras panning the field, Emde handled the moment with the grace of a champion, winning her second straight high jump crown. Emde cleared her first three bars on the first attempt, 5-3.25, 5-5.25 and 5-7.25. At 5-9.25 Emde had a first attempt miss before clearing it on her second try. She would be the only one over at the height. She then put the bar at 5-10.5 and cleared it on her second attempt before taking three looks at 6 feet.

"Today was the best experience of my life,” said Emde. “I had my whole team cheering for me and my coach told me to put the bar wherever I wanted and to go have some fun. How many Big West athletes get to hear that?”

UCSB sophomore Tyler Nelson earned Big West Gold last weekend at the decathlon championship, scoring a new lifetime best 7220. Nelson earned a hard fought win by chipping eleven seconds off his previous best in the decathlon's final event, the 1500m. He used runs of 10.94 in the 100m, 48.79 in the 400m, 14.78 in the 110 hurdles and 4:45.72 in the 1500m to aid his score.

"I loved the fight from these teams,” added UCSB Associate Head Coach Cody Fleming. “These were hard fought second place finishes for the men and women. We came to compete.”

In one of the breakthrough performances of the year, freshman Alivia Schlueter provided the UCSB women's team a much needed shot of adrenaline late in the meet. Schlueter opened the competition with the second longest jump in school history, 41'00.25, earning her the conference Silver in the event. Her performance combined with FR Jazmin Moss (5th) put the women in second for good heading into the final event of the meet. This leap will likely advance Schlueter on to the NCAA First Round.

Inspired by his Big West Bronze in the 3000m steeplechase Friday, Baier woke up Saturday and said why not go get another one. He did just that in the 1500m. While Vaziri was locked in a one one-one-dog fight for the win, Baier navigated himself into position with one lap left then dropped a 55 second close to earn his second trip of the weekend up the award stand, placing third in 3:50.84.

Tsolis returned to action in the 800m in search of her second win of the day. She was in position to do just that but as she made a move for the lead with 150m remaining the field locked up and Tsolis was tripped to the ground. In a remarkable move that showed the DNA of a true champion, Tsolis quickly rolled up and sprinted herself back into the race, finishing in third with a time of 2:12.36.

In a race that went right down to the wire, UCSB freshman Hope Bender placed third in the 400m hurdles. Bender charged out of the gate and snapped over the first six hurdles with ease. She worked the final curve and set herself up for a run at the line with 80m to go. Five runners were in the picture for the win and it came down to the final lean to decide the placings. Bender came just short of the win but finished in 59.74, an amazing showing for the young heptathlete and her second Bronze medal of the meet.

In the men's 5000m, SR Anthony Ortolan was on a mission to make up for his performance in the 10k from the first day. Ortolan made a decision to go for it halfway through the race and he kept himself within range throughout, finishing third in 14:55.96. He led the way for the calvary as his teammates finished in the 4,5,6 slots right behind him, giving the team a total of 18 points.

UCSB freshman Kordell Hampton and junior Stephen Leach gave the men's team unexpected points in the discus with their breakout performances in the event. Leach, throwing in the first flight, added ten feet to his lifetime best on his second throw with a throw of 168'00. He would place sixth overall. Hampton also threw his best throw of the competition in the second round with a throw of 169'7. (He also repeated the exact distance in the fourth round). He would go on to place fifth overall. They become the sixth and eighth best performers in school history.

"It's wonderful to see how the Gauchos come together and perform at the biggest point in the season,” said UCSB Assistant Coach Travis Anderson. “Seeing countless Gauchos set personal bests at this meet is a testament to their preparation. It's always exciting to see how the Big West Championship unfolds and this one was one of the best.”

The Gauchos who qualify in the top-48 in their respective events will advance on to the NCAA First Round, which will be held at Kansas May 25-28. There, athletes will have to place in the top-12 to advance to the NCAA Final at Oregon. Last season UCSB had three athletes make it to the NCAA Final- Albert Hughes (Hammer), Thomas Gore-Schreck (Javelin) and Jessica Johnson (400m).

Men's Team Scores

Long Beach State 176

UCSB 125

Cal Poly 114

UC Davis 113

Cal State Northridge 106

Cal State Fullerton 91

UC Irvine 61

UC RIverside 33

Women's Team Scores

UC Davis 135.5

UCSB 118.5

UC Riverside 118

Long Beach State 110

UC Irvine 86.5

Cal Poly 76.5

Cal State Fullerton 62

Hawaii 56

Cal State Northridge 55