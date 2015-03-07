Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 1:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB, Entire UC System Requiring More Student Vaccinations by 2017

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | March 7, 2015 | 9:15 p.m.

More vaccinations will be required of incoming University of California System students, according to new rules rolled out last month by the UC Office of the President, and UC Santa Barbara will be strongly encouraging students to be current with their vaccinations this fall.

UC will require incoming students to be screened for tuberculosis and vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, meningococcal disease, tetanus and whooping cough, under a plan set to take effect in 2017. Individual campuses are allowed to implement the plan sooner.

Currently, the UC System only requires students to be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, although some campuses have more requirements.

Starting this fall, UCSB and other campuses will “be strongly encouraging” all new students to have current immunizations, require them to acknowledge the recommendations and hand over their immunization records, according to Dr. Mary Ferris, UCSB’s Student Health executive director.

In fall 2016, UCSB will start requiring the vaccinations at enrollment, then be more strict with enforcement no later than fall 2017, Ferris said.

UCSB currently recommends that all incoming students arrive with their immunizations up to date, from the list of recommended vaccinations from the California Department of Public Health.

The university currently enforces compliance with state law on Hepatitis B immunizations for students 18 and under through an online admission process. That will continue, Ferris said.

She said diseases like those requiring immunizations are “rare” and that the campus has not had any measles cases, despite a statewide outbreak.

UCSB did have an outbreak of four cases of Meningococcal serogroup B in November 2013, but has not had any cases since.

“For the other diseases, we have one or less annually, but we know that would be much more if we were not vigilant with promoting immunizations, and isolating any cases once they occur to prevent further spread,” Ferris said.

UCSB also will be requiring a mandatory tuberculosis screening from students, beginning this fall.

National guidelines require testing for students traveling from “high-risk” countries where TB is more common, but the UC System is going a step further to require tests for all incoming students to detect hidden TB.

“Most cases of TB occur in persons who had exposure in the past, so we believe the only way to prevent this disease spreading is to find those hidden cases,” Ferris said.

Santa Barbara County reported 29 cases of the diseases in 2014.

“For both immunizations and TB screening, our Student Health Center at UCSB tries to make it as easy as possible for students to drop in, without appointments, to obtain these at their convenience,” Ferris said. 

“Our staff are devoted to preventing these vaccine-preventable diseases, and to keep our campus as healthy as possible.”

Noozhawk also checked in with other local colleges to see what their requirements are.

Santa Barbara City College, like all California community colleges, does not have vaccine requirements for general admission, according to SBCC spokeswoman Joan Galvan.

The school does have a list of vaccinations that it recommends to all students, and “individual programs within the community college such as nursing programs set their own requirements,” she said.

Westmont College recommends that all students be immunized according to a list from the American Academy of Pediatrics, said Dr. David Hernandez, director of Student Health Services.

“Occasionally we have those students that come to us and they’ll have no immunizations and we take note of that,” he said, adding that number is less than 1 percent of the student population.

Students are screened for tuberculosis on an as-needed basis, including if they’ve just returned from certain countries or been exposed to the disease.

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria does not require proof of immunization except from international students, according to Student Health Services coordinator Alexandra Bell.

Those students must submit proof of measles immunization and a TB test.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 