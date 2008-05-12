UCSB Undergraduates to Showcase Research

Undergraduate researchers at UC Santa Barbara will present their discoveries and creative accomplishments at the annual Undergraduate Research Colloquium from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Corwin Pavilion.
The event is free and open to the public. Students will be available to discuss their work.
This year’s event will be the largest ever, with more than 126 poster presentations that showcase the work of undergraduate scholars. In their research, students addressed subjects ranging from brain development to information disclosure on the Internet to natural resource depletion.
Projects in the fine arts are also well-represented, including a documentary film on the Shifting Sands of Goleta Beach and a “mockumentary” about the Gaviota Coast preservation efforts.
“The research and creative work from some of our brightest and most talented students will be on display,” said Alan Wyner, dean of undergraduate studies in the College of Letters and Science. “Their work demonstrates the opportunities available to students at our world-class research university."
The campus provides more than $115,000 each year to support undergraduate research, and it is estimated that one of every four students is involved in an organized research program. Research, conducted under the supervision of professors who are eminent in their fields, fosters critical thinking skills and helps prepare students for future careers and advanced study.
Kristen Johnson is the UCSB Public Affairs office manager.
