UCSB Upends No. 4 Hawaii With Strong Third Period

No. 14 UCSB stunned No. 4 Hawai'i with three third-quarter goals to take the 7-5 women's water polo decision at Campus Pool on Sunday.

With the win, the Gauchos (14-11, 2-1) ended the Rainbow Wahine's four-game winning streak and dealt them their first loss of the Big West season. The victory was also UCSB's first over Hawai'i since the 2004 conference tournament when the teams were competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Bryn Hudson's brace led the team in scoring, while five other Gauchos combined for the remaining five goals. Assuming the play makers roles were Miranda Schrader and Brenna Thomas who each recorded two assists.

On defense, Taylor Shore finished with a team-high three of UCSB's eight totals steals. Mackenzie Brokaw finished an outstanding weekend with 10 saves against Hawai'i and also added an assist.

Brokaw was called upon early to make big stops for the Gauchos, as she recorded eight of her saves in the first quarter alone, limiting Hawai'i's barrage of shot attempts to just two goals. It was close to being just a one-goal effort from the Rainbow Wahine (18-6, 3-1) , but Femke Aan skipped a long buzzer beater by Brokaw as time expired.

The game went through three minutes of scoreless action until Brenna Thomas broke in on the left wing and squeezed her shot between the left post and UH keeper Ymane Hage, nabbing UCSB the 1-0 lead.

With Hawai'i tying the game on a 6-on-5 set up, Miranda Schrader reclaimed the Gauchos' lead with a bullet shot she ricocheted off the cross bar and in at the 1:00 mark.

After the Rainbow Wahine tied the score to end the first quarter, they tacked on the first goal of the second to gain a 3-2 edge. However, it would prove to be a shortlived advantage, as Jenna Solberg connected on an eight meter shot that she hurled by Hage and into the back of the cage with 1:26 left in the half.

That goal opened a 3-0 Gaucho run that resumed later in the third quarter with Schrader flipping the ball on an inside pass to Hudson who finished with a lop shot at the 7:12 mark.

Just under three minutes later, UCSB picked up what was then their largest lead of the game after Lauren Martin scored on a slick spin move that evaded two defenders and set up her point blank shot.

UH took back a goal with 3:10 left in the quarter, but the Gauchos would have the final say when Hudson cashed in on a power play opportunity with a skip shot, giving UCSB a 6-4 lead heading into the fourth.

The Gauchos held Hawai'i to just one goal in the final eight minutes and even shut them out through the first 7:51 of the quarter. UCSB added an insurance goal at the 3:50 mark when Sophie Trabucco made the heads up score after hauling in Samantha Murphy's miss off the cross bar. It was UCSB's second goal off a power play in the game.

Playing ahead, the Gauchos massaged the clock and only gave up one goal, as they safely sealed the 7-5 upset victory.