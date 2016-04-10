Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 10:46 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

UCSB Upends No. 4 Hawaii With Strong Third Period

By UCSB Sports Information | April 10, 2016 | 3:07 p.m.

No. 14 UCSB stunned No. 4 Hawai'i with three third-quarter goals to take the 7-5 women's water polo decision at Campus Pool on Sunday.

With the win, the Gauchos (14-11, 2-1) ended the Rainbow Wahine's four-game winning streak and dealt them their first loss of the Big West season. The victory was also UCSB's first over Hawai'i since the 2004 conference tournament when the teams were competing in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

Bryn Hudson's brace led the team in scoring, while five other Gauchos combined for the remaining five goals. Assuming the play makers roles were Miranda Schrader and Brenna Thomas who each recorded two assists.

On defense, Taylor Shore finished with a team-high three of UCSB's eight totals steals. Mackenzie Brokaw finished an outstanding weekend with 10 saves against Hawai'i and also added an assist.

Brokaw was called upon early to make big stops for the Gauchos, as she recorded eight of her saves in the first quarter alone, limiting Hawai'i's barrage of shot attempts to just two goals. It was close to being just a one-goal effort from the Rainbow Wahine (18-6, 3-1) , but Femke Aan skipped a long buzzer beater by Brokaw as time expired.

The game went through three minutes of scoreless action until Brenna Thomas broke in on the left wing and squeezed her shot between the left post and UH keeper Ymane Hage, nabbing UCSB the 1-0 lead.

With Hawai'i tying the game on a 6-on-5 set up, Miranda Schrader reclaimed the Gauchos' lead with a bullet shot she ricocheted off the cross bar and in at the 1:00 mark.

After the Rainbow Wahine tied the score to end the first quarter, they tacked on the first goal of the second to gain a 3-2 edge. However, it would prove to be a shortlived advantage, as Jenna Solberg connected on an eight meter shot that she hurled by Hage and into the back of the cage with 1:26 left in the half.

That goal opened a 3-0 Gaucho run that resumed later in the third quarter with Schrader flipping the ball on an inside pass to Hudson who finished with a lop shot at the 7:12 mark.

Just under three minutes later, UCSB picked up what was then their largest lead of the game after Lauren Martin scored on a slick spin move that evaded two defenders and set up her point blank shot.  

UH took back a goal with 3:10 left in the quarter, but the Gauchos would have the final say when Hudson cashed in on a power play opportunity with a skip shot, giving UCSB a 6-4 lead heading into the fourth.

The Gauchos held Hawai'i to just one goal in the final eight minutes and even shut them out through the first 7:51 of the quarter. UCSB added an insurance goal at the 3:50 mark when Sophie Trabucco made the heads up score after hauling in Samantha Murphy's miss off the cross bar. It was UCSB's second goal off a power play in the game.

Playing ahead, the Gauchos massaged the clock and only gave up one goal, as they safely sealed the 7-5 upset victory.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 