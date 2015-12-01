UCSB Urban Art Workshop to Unveil Fourth Mural in Isla Vista Mural Project

Advice

UC Santa Barbara students will celebrate their hard work from Fall Quarter’s Urban Art Workshop, a class taught by artist and 2015 UCSB MFA graduate Jeff Paige, during a mural unveiling.

Join the artist, students, property owner and other community members as they talk about the process of the mural, the impacts that murals have in Isla Vista and the reasons the group chose to leave their mark in the form of art in Isla Vista.

The unveiling will take place from 4 - 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at 6568 Sabado Tarde. Food and drinks will be provided by local Isla Vista restaurants: Giovanni’s, Sorriso Italiano, Kol's Café, Pizza My Heart and Jimmy John's.

Meridian Group endorsed the project and generously offered this large apartment building to the class for the project. The class was rich in talent from the 12 participating artists and students.

After many class discussions about the powerful impact murals have on communities and civic life, each of the 12 students in the class came up with multiple designs and presented them for consideration.

The students, Meridian Group and the property owner voted on their top designs. In the end, Gabriel Cárdenas’s bold, graphic landscape was chosen.

Participating artists included Michelle Sharp, Leila Youssefi, Silvia Quach, Madyson Egan, Madeline Reed, Roberto Perez, Tyler Smith, Ava Selbach, Kourtney Pham, Gabriel Cárdenas, Madison Dykstra and Allie Sullberg.

— Jennifer Ja Birchim represents the UCSB Community Housing Office.