Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:20 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Ventura Center Hosting Community Information Session on March 13

By Jeff Wing for UCSB Extension | updated logo | March 4, 2014 | 1:31 p.m.

UCSB has long had a "campus" in the heart of Ventura. From Ornithology and Neurological Nursing (1975) to Principles of Financial Accounting and Fundamentals of Paralegal Studies (2014), the Ventura Center has for decades been a vibrant outpost of UCSB’s globally recognized academic excellence.

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 13, UCSB Extension will open the Ventura Center doors for a community information session where attendees are encouraged to ask questions, mingle with their academically-inclined neighbors, and learn what it means to have a world-class university at their disposal, and in the heart of Ventura.

From 5:30 to 6 p.m., there will be general information and light refreshments. From 6 to 6:45 p.m., there will be five breakout sessions to drop in on for subject area- specific information, each representing a UCSB Extension Program; Human Resource Management, Financial Planning, Paralegal Studies/Mediation, Accounting, and Project Management.

“UCSB is within your reach at the Ventura Center," said Dr. Michael Brown, dean of Extension. “The Ventura Center has the resources of a world-class university — accessible, affordable and convenient — to serve your professional and academic goals. Come and see what we have to offer you.”

UCSB has had a presence at 3585 Maple St. in Ventura since at least 1975, when that space was called the Ventura Learning Center and, along with a handful of other classroom facilities around the Ventura area, provided evening and weekend courses for working adults, and across an array of subjects. Today, the Ventura Center’s offerings are specifically aligned with the needs of the region’s workforce, and provide relevant professional development to those who want to burnish their know how, add to their portfolio of professional skills, or move into a new line of work entirely.

The March 13 event is an opportunity for UCSB Extension and Info Session attendees to get to know each other. Click here for more information.

UCSB Extension program manager Anissa Stewart oversees the Paralegal, Human Resource Management and Mediation programs for UCSB Extension, each of which offers coursework at the Ventura Center.

“Professional development is more important than ever — to jumpstart your career, to stay competitive, to continually expand your knowledge and skills, and to perform more effectively and efficiently," Stewart said. "What UCSB Extension offers is meaningful, relevant, timely, and stimulating professional development courses and workshops.”

As the continuing education division of UCSB, Extension offers certificate programs, courses and seminars for personal and professional development on a year-round basis. Courses are open to the general public, including UCSB students. UCSB Extension is supported by student fees and receives no state funds.

— Jeff Wing represents UCSB Extension.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 