College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Battles Back to Beat Northrdige in Five Sets

By UCSB Sports Information | March 31, 2019 | 12:54 a.m.

The No. 3-ranked UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team came back from a 2-1 deficit to win its its fourth Big West Conference win with a five-set victory over the No. 12 Cal State Northridge Matadors on Saturday night at the Matadome.

The Gauchos (17-5, 4-2 Big West) won 22-25, 28-26, 17-25, 25-15, 15-9. 

Northridge fell to 10-12, 0-6.

In the fifth set, the Gauchos strung together six of the next nine points to lead 8-5 at the changeover.

CSUN found some momentum after swapping sides, getting three of the next four points to cut the Gaucho lead to one.

From then on, UCSB outwitted their opponents to the tune of a 6-1 run to earn the 15-9 fifth set win and dispatch the Matadors on their home court.

It was the second time this season that the team was able to rally to get the victory from a losing position in a five-set match.

Leading the way for the Gauchos in kills was Keenan Sanders with a season-high 14, followed by Wilcox and senior outside hitter Corey Chavers, with 13 and 10 respectively.

Sanders also recorded eight blocks, while Randy DeWeese had 22 assists and Casey McGarry had 19.

Redshirt senior libero Hayden Boehle added 18 digs.

