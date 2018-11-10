Sunday, November 11 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Beats UC Davis in Four Sets

By UCSB Sports Information | November 10, 2018 | 8:54 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to take down UC Davis in four sets on Saturday night, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22, 26-24.

UCSB's (15-11, 7-7) offense was consistent throughout, posting a collective hitting percentage above .240 in every set. It was the third time the Gauchos have done so this season, and the first time since the start of conference play. Lindsey Ruddins led the way with 23 kills (.279), the most she has had in her last four outings.

No Gaucho was hotter than middle blocker Rowan Ennis, though, who managed to hit at a sterling .457 clip. The Virginia Beach, Va. native bested her previous all-time best with 18 kills on the day. Freshman Gigi Ruddins also set a new personal-high with 14 kills (.257).

Defensively, libero Emilia Petrachi tallied 28 more digs, moving her into No. 4 in Big West history at 1,927 digs for her career. Her 505 digs during her senior year are tops in the conference, and just five shy of her career-high which she set last year.

It was Petrachi's fourth performance with at least 28 digs this season. The eight other teams in the Big West have combined for five.

UCSB is set to close out the 2018 regular season at home, with games against Cal State Fullerton (Friday) and UC Riverside (Saturday) on Senior Night. Both games will start at 7:00 p.m.

