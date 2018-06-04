Monday, June 4 , 2018, 3:15 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Comes Back to Beat Cal State Northridge

By UCSB Sports Information | March 31, 2018 | 9:59 p.m.

No. 11 UC Santa Barbara capped off a busy week with a 3-1 win over No. 8 Cal State Northridge on Saturday night at Rob Gym, avenging a four-set defeat from a night before and ending a four-match losing streak, all against top-10 opponents, in the process. Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17.

UCSB improved to 10-9, 3-3 with the victory while the Matadors dropped to 13-8, 3-3 and saw a five-match winning streak come to an end. 

Junior outside hitter Corey Chavers paced the Gaucho offense in kills for the second straight night with 13, and also added a season-high 11 digs to notch his first double-double of 2018. Sophomore opposite Keenan Sanders (11 kills, nine digs, four blocks), freshman middle blocker Jack Truman (10 kills on .438 hitting, team-high six blocks), and junior middle blocker Connor Drake (five blocks) all played pivotal roles as well. 

Sophomore setter Randy DeWeese dished out 39 assists and ripped four aces to help the Gauchos dominate the Matadors in the service ace department at nine to one. Chavers also added a trio of aces while sophomore outside hitter Roy McFarland had a pair. 

CSUN had three double-digit kill performances and outhit UCSB .231 to .178 for the night, mostly by virtue of a stellar third set that saw the visitors hit at a .552 clip. The Matadors hit just .125 combined in the match's other three games. 

"This was a crucial turnaround for our team tonight," said UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin. "We hope to keep that momentum going next week against Hawai'i."

