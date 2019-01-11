Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 12 , 2019, 3:22 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Comes Up Short Again Against Pepperdine

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | January 11, 2019 | 10:18 p.m.

MALIBU– After No. 5 Pepperdine snared a stunning reverse sweep over No. 10 UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday, the Gauchos traveled to Malibu seeking redemption on Friday night but fell to the Waves 3-1 (25-17, 28-30, 25-18, 25-23) inside the Firestone Fieldhouse.

UCSB (3-2) has had success at Pepperdine in recent years, winning four of the past five matchups in Malibu, but the Waves (4-0) came out hot and never looked back.

Pepperdine hit a scorching .700 with 15 kills and just one error on 20 attacks in the first set while the Gauchos were held to a .150 percentage (8-5-20). Despite a quick 4-1 lead from Santa Barbara, the Waves were able to rally and break off a 6-1 run to extend its lead to 17-11 midway through the set to cruise to a 25-17 opening victory.

The second frame came down to extra points as UCSB and Pepperdine went back-and-forth in a thrilling set. Freshman Brandon Hicks was crucial down the stretch for the Gauchos, converting three straight kills for points 24 through 26 to keep UCSB with game point. On its sixth attempt at set point, Corey Chavers hit it where the defense wasn't and evened the match 1-1 after a 30-28 set victory.

Despite strong play from the Gauchos in the third set, hitting .346 (10-1-26), the Waves were slightly better with a .419 (17-4-31) percentage to stave off UCSB, 25-18, for a 2-1 lead.

Behind a stellar fourth set from Matt Ujkic, Santa Barbara looked to force yet another five-set match with the Waves and held a 23-22 lead late after a kill from Randy DeWeese. Pepperdine, however, regrouped and put three straight points together, capped off by a big block to end the match.

For the night, Pepperdine hit a red-hot .410 (62-14-117) with stout defense to the tune of 40 digs and 15 blocks. UCSB finished with a .276 (49-17-116) hitting percentage and 30 digs.

Hayden Boehle tallied one-third of those digs with 10, his fourth double-digit digs game of the season, while Ujkic led the offense with 14 kills. Hicks also reached double-figures with 10 kills and finished with a team-high five total blocks. DeWeese handled the majority of the setting duties on the night and recorded 34 assists.

Pepperdine was led by its three-headed monster of David Wieczorek (15 kills), Kaleb Denmark (14 kills) and Michael Wexter (13 kills).

The Gauchos continue their road trip when they take on UCLA next Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Pavilion on PAC-12 Network.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 