College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Completes Sweep of Cal State Fullerton

By UCSB Sports Information | November 16, 2018 | 10:21 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team claimed a season-series sweep over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night, defeating the Titans in three sets for the second time in two months, 25-18, 25-16, 25-20.

Sisters Lindsey (15 kills) and Gigi Ruddins (10) spearheaded a highly-efficient offensive attack which recorded a new conference-best team hitting percentage of .308. That mark was more than four percentage points higher than Santa Barbara's previous Big West-high of .266, which was set the last time they faced Fullerton back in September.

"I thought we had some nice balance and it was great to have so many people hitting at a high percentage," head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch said. "It was a really good team effort."

It was the second straight win for UCSB (16-11, 8-7) and its 12th consecutive over the Titans (6-23, 0-15) dating back to 2012.

Three Gauchos finished in double-digit digs for the third straight match, led by junior Torre Glasker with 13. Senior Emilia Petrachi added 12 while freshman Zoe Fleck finished with 11. Their efforts on the defensive end saw UCSB average 20 digs per set, well above its season-average, while helping hold the Titans to a .115 hitting percentage.

UCSB's middle-blocker trio of Nicole Omwanghe, Rowan Ennis and Charlie Robinson, all chipped in with at least six kills, Omwanghe leading the way with seven. Ennis also contributed at the net with a match-high three blocks. Lindsey Ruddins had two blocks, while Gigi recorded her first career solo block.

"Charlie was really strong there on the right, and we were able to get our middles going," said Lantagne Welch. 

On Saturday, UCSB will look to earn another season sweep when it takes on UC Riverside at 7:00 p.m. Prior to the match, the Gauchos will be honoring their three seniors during a pregame Senior Night ceremony.

