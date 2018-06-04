UCSB Volleyball Drops Second Straight Against Hawai’i

College Volleyball

No. 6 Hawai'i defeated No. 11 UC Santa Barbara in four sets on Saturday night to capture both ends of a two-match series at Rob Gym. Set scores were 25-20, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14.

Saturday's decision came on the heels of a 3-0 win for UH (17-6, 5-3 Big West) on Friday night.

With one week left in the regular season, UCSB saw its record drop to 10-11, 3-5.

UCSB was paced on offense by junior outside hitter Corey Chavers, who led all players with 21 kills on .292 hitting. The Downey native also chipped in a pair of aces, half of UCSB's total for the match. Sophomore opposite Keenan Sanders added 13 kills on .210 hitting. Sophomore setter Randy DeWeese had a solid all-around night, dishing out 43 assists, serving up two aces, posting three kills on five swings, and finishing with seven digs which trailed only libero Grady Yould's nine.

With 20, opposite Rado Parapunov led Hawai'i in kills for the second straight night. The southpaw added 10 blocks, the most by a Gaucho opponent this season, for a double-double. Two other Rainbow Warrior hitters finished with double figures in kills while libero Larry Tuileta had a match-high 16 digs.

The Gauchos wrap up the regular season with a home-and-home against UC Irvine, hosting the Anteaters on Thursday night in UCSB's final home contest of 2018 before traveling to the Bren Center on Saturday night. The inaugural Big West Tournament, hosted by Long Beach State, is slated for the following week.