Friday, November 9 , 2018, 12:28 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Falls at UC Irvine in Four Sets

By UCSB Sports Information | November 9, 2018 | 12:18 a.m.

Facing UC Irvine in its second-to-last away match of the year Thursday night, the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team fell in four sets, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-14.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Lindsay Ruddins reached the 20-kill mark for the third time in her last four road matches, leading all players with 21 kills. The Anteaters (16-10, 10-4) held the Gauchos (14-11, 6-7) to just a .129 hitting percentage on the night though, hitting above their season-average .264 clip themselves.

Senior libero Emilia Petrachi tallied a match-high 26 digs. Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg went for 37 assists and 11 digs, notching the first double-double in her last eight outings, while junior Torre Glasker added 10 digs and seven kills.

After dropping the opening game, UCSB would take its first lead of the day late in set two, breaking a 21-21 tie on an Anteater attacking error. The final five points would be book-ended by a pair of Ruddins kills, two of her seven in the set, the last of which gave the Gauchos their lone win.

In set three, Irvine would score both the first four and the last four points, hitting at a .278 clip while holding the Gauchos to .073. The fourth and final game would see Irvine lead by as many as 11 points, as the Anteaters opened with a 9-3 lead before closing things out on a 12-5 run.

Middle blocker Rowan Ennis had the third-most kills for the visitors, registering three kills and a pair of solo blocks for the third time this season. UCI held a 7-4 advantage in blocks overall.

Charlie Robinson and Nicole Omwanghe rounded out UCSB's top offensive producers with five and four kills, respectively.

With her 21 kills, Ruddins crossed the 500-kill mark for the second straight season. Now at 1,459 for her career, she is four shy of cracking the program's all-time top-five.

Santa Barbara will close out its 2018 road slate at UC Davis on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Following that, the Gauchos will have two remaining matches, hosting Cal State Fullerton on next Friday, Nov. 16 and UC Riverside next Saturday for Senior Night, both at 7:00 p.m.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 