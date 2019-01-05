Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 6 , 2019, 1:26 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Finishes Perfect Weekend in Asics Invitational

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | January 5, 2019 | 11:52 p.m.

On the third and final day of the 2019 UCSB Asics Invitational, the No. 10 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team notched another sweep with a 25-22, 25-16, 25-19 victory over Concordia-Irvine in Rob Gym.

With the win, the Gauchos improve to 3-0 to start the season after sweeping the competition throughout the tournament. The annual Asics Invitational nearly featured a Big West sweep as eight of the nine matches were won by the three Big West programs in attendance. No. 1 Long Beach State won all three of its matches while No. 11 CSUN won its first two before being outlasted in five sets by No. 14 Grand Canyon.

On Saturday night, Santa Barbara's depth was on full display as a different group of starters took the court and jumped on the Eagles from the first set. While Friday showcased many of the talented freshmen on the roster, Saturday's match featured an experienced group for the talented Gauchos.

"It was fun to watch a number of our guys play well this weekend," said head coach Rick McLaughlin. "They all work very hard. We have a lot more hard work and improvement ahead, but this was a very good start."

For the third straight match, UCSB was extremely efficient producing a season-high hitting percentage of .444 (41-9-72) and held the Eagles to hit just .145 while smothering CUI at the net with 24 total blocks.

Both Keenan Sanders and Randy DeWeese were forces to be reckoned with early on as the duo teamed up for back-to-back blocks to help the Gauchos out to a 9-5 lead. The Eagles rallied back and eventually snagged a 21-20 lead, but it would not last long as DeWeese, Matt Ujkic and Corey Chavers delivered clutch kills down the stretch to give UCSB the first set 25-22.

In the second frame, with Brandon Hopper back to serve, the Gauchos rattled off five straight points to take a 12-2 lead as Sanders continued his sensational play. Hopper added three of his kills in the second set as UCSB hit .478 in the game with 14 kills and just three errors on 23 attacks. CUI never recovered and the Gauchos cruised to a 25-16 set victory.

In the third and final set, Hopper tallied three more kills in the first seven plays to help the Gauchos off to yet another fast start, 5-2. The lead eventually grew to 9-4 before the Eagles mounted a comeback, but UCSB staved off CUI as Chavers made his presence felt in the game. With the score 24-19, DeWeese, Chavers and Hopper provided the exclamation point on the night and the tournament with an emphatic block to end the match.

Chavers, who finished with a team-high 11 kills, and Hayden Boehle, who added a game-high 10

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 