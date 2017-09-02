Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 11:48 am | Fog/Mist 67º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Finishes Road Trip With 2 Losses

By UCSB Sports Information | September 2, 2017 | 8:08 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara dropped both ends of a doubleheader in the final day of the Utah State Tournament on Saturday, falling 3-1 to Pacific in the morning before being dealt a three-set defeat by the host Aggies in the nightcap. 

Junior defensive specialist Emilia Petrachi ended up as the Gauchos' (0-6) representative on the All-Tournament Team. The Modena, Italy native racked up 28 digs on Saturday after posting 24 in the opening match of the tournament on Friday. 

After spending the first two weekends of the year on the road, UCSB returns home next week to host the Thunderdome Classic on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9. The tourney field includes USC, Yale, and Arkansas. 

A season-best 15.5 team blocks and the second 20-kill performance of the season by sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins proved to be not enough for UCSB against former Big West-mate Pacific, which hit a solid .320 for the match. 

Ruddins has accrued 73 kills over her last three matches, including a rally-era program record 36 against Florida State on Aug. 26. She is averaging an impressive 5.6 kills per set over that span. 

With a career-high 10 blocks, sophomore middle blocker Rowan Ennis led the Gaucho effort at the net, but junior setter Annie Hasselmann also set a new personal best with seven blocks of her own. 

Against Utah State sophomore outside hitter Chloe Allen (San Marcos High) was the Gauchos' top performer in the nightcap, putting down a 10-kill, 12-dig double-double and leading the team with a pair of service aces.

Behind Allen, Hasselmann and freshman middle Kjia Rivers had seven kills apiece, while Petrachi was UCSB's top back row player with a team-high 15 digs. 

