UCSB Volleyball: Gauchos Drop Tournament Closer to New Mexico State

The 3-1 loss to New Mexico State sweeps UCSB out of the Stanford Invitational.

By Lisa Skvarla | September 14, 2008 | 3:14 a.m.

UCSB’s women’s volleyball team suffered its third consecutive defeat at the Stanford Invitational on Saturday with a 3-1 loss to New Mexico State, a team receiving votes in the CSTV/AVCA Coaches Poll. The Aggies defeated the Gauchos 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18.

With the loss, UCSB falls to 3-5 on the season while New Mexico State improves to 5-6 overall.

Sophomore Charlene DeHoog led the Gauchos’ attack, tallying a career-best 16 kills in the match while also posting eight digs and a service ace. Sophomore setter Dana Vargas had her second double-double performance this season, with 34 assists and 10 digs.

Senior Lauren McLaughlin was second on the team with nine kills, but it was freshman Lily Lopez who turned in the best hitting percentage, landing six kills on nine attempts with no errors (.667). Libero Leigh Stephenson, a senior from Nipomo High, rounded out the team leaders with 16 digs in the match.

For the Aggies, Lindsey Yon led the charge, tallying 18 kills and a .368 clip (4e, 38 att). Krista Alermatt had a double-double with 11 kills and 13 digs while Amber Simpson collected 12 kills with a match-best six block assists. Setter Alyssa Gintant dished out 25 assists and Krystal Torres led the pack with 25 digs.

For the match, New Mexico State outhit UCSB, .227 to .090, and outblocked the Gauchos, 10-3.

The Gauchos will play a nonconference match at Loyola Marymount on Tuesday.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.

