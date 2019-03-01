UCSB Volleyball Keeps Rolling After Two-Week Break

College Volleyball

After a two-week layoff, the No. 5 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team picked up where it left off, winning its 11th match in a row with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-21) sweep over UC San Diego on Friday night in Rob Gym.

UCSB (14-3) improves to 2-0 in Big West play, with both wins over the Tritons (6-11), and will play one last non-conference match next week before the crucial stretch against nationally ranked conference opponents, No. 1 Long Beach State, No. 2 Hawai'i, No. 3 UC Irvine and No. 11 CSUN.

The Gauchos made quick work of UCSD on Friday, outhitting the Tritons .400 to .162 with strong service to the tune of 11 aces. UCSB also out-dug UCSD 25-16 and out-blocked their opponent 10-7.

Ryan Wilcox led all players with 10 kills on the night, hitting an incredible .500 (10-2-16) percentage while Spencer Fredrick finished with nine kills while hitting .312 (9-4-16). Corey Chavers saw his streak of 10 straight matches with double-digit kills come to an end, finishing with six kills. Keenan Sanders was also a key offensive factor with seven kills. Casey McGarry dished out 31 assists to go along with 10 digs for the double-double and also led the team with three aces. Seven different players finished with an ace in the match, including two apiece from Wilcox and Sanders.

UCSB plays its final non-conference match next Friday, Mar. 8 against Lindenwood in Rob Gym at 7:00 p.m.