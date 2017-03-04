UCSB Volleyball Loses at Penn State in 4 Sets

College Volleyball

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Playing at Penn State's Rec Hall for the first time since the 2011 National Championship match, No. 13 UC Santa Barbara dropped a four-set decision to the host Nittany Lions in non-conference action on Friday evening; 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23.

UCSB, which entered the match an undefeated 3-0 in non-league play this season, dropped to 7-10 overall with the loss. PSU meanwhile improved to 12-6.

Junior outside hitter Hayden Boehle led a new-look lineup for UCSB, finishing with a 10-kill, 12-dig double-double. Freshman opposite Spencer Fredrick paced the squad in kills with 12, while freshman middle Keenan Sanders continued his hot play with nine kills on 15 swings.

In the first start of his career, freshman outside Roy McFarland put up solid numbers with seven kills and eight digs. Setter Randy Deweese dished out 38 assists in his first start full match since Feb. 11.

The Nittany Lions had a marked advantage against UCSB at the net, outblocking the visitors 19.5-6.5. With a match-high 11 blocks and 10 kills, middle blocker Kevin Gear was PSU's top performer.