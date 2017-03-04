Friday, June 1 , 2018, 2:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Loses at Penn State in 4 Sets

By UCSB Sports Information | March 4, 2017 | 1:48 a.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Playing at Penn State's Rec Hall for the first time since the 2011 National Championship match, No. 13 UC Santa Barbara dropped a four-set decision to the host Nittany Lions in non-conference action on Friday evening; 25-19, 16-25, 25-21, 25-23. 

UCSB, which entered the match an undefeated 3-0 in non-league play this season, dropped to 7-10 overall with the loss. PSU meanwhile improved to 12-6.

Junior outside hitter Hayden Boehle led a new-look lineup for UCSB, finishing with a 10-kill, 12-dig double-double. Freshman opposite Spencer Fredrick paced the squad in kills with 12, while freshman middle Keenan Sanders continued his hot play with nine kills on 15 swings. 

In the first start of his career, freshman outside Roy McFarland put up solid numbers with seven kills and eight digs. Setter Randy Deweese dished out 38 assists in his first start full match since Feb. 11. 

The Nittany Lions had a marked advantage against UCSB at the net, outblocking the visitors 19.5-6.5. With a match-high 11 blocks and 10 kills, middle blocker Kevin Gear was PSU's top performer. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 