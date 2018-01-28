UCSB Volleyball Loses in Four Sets at Lewis

College Volleyball

The 15th-ranked UCSB men's volleyball team was dealt a 3-1 loss by No. 10 Lewis on Saturday afternoon at Neil Carey Arena in Romeoville, Ill. The scores were 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23.

UCSB (3-3) was limited to a .191 team hitting percentage in the loss, the second straight contest in which the team was held under .200 after eclipsing that mark in four straight to open the year.

Sophomore Keenan Sanders, who lined up at opposite against the Flyers, was the Gauchos' most productive offensive player with 24 kills, nearly doubling his previous career high (14). The San Diego native, who made his season debut on Thursday night at No. 7 Loyola, registered exactly half of the team's kills.

Behind him, reigning Big West Player of the Week Corey Chavers finished with nine kills, while freshman outside hitter and Santa Barbara native Henry Hancock had five kills and was the co-leader in aces with sophomore setter Casey McGarry with two. Hancock was making his collegiate debut.

Lewis (5-3) was led by Ryan Coenen's 15 kills, while opposite Mitch Perinar and middle TJ Murray combined for 14 blocks and 22 kills on .513 hitting. The Flyers finished with a .283 team hitting percentage.