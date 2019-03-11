Pixel Tracker

UCSB Volleyball Moves Up to No. 3 in Country

By UCSB Sports Information | March 11, 2019 | 5:15 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team has climbed to No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top-15 poll, its highest ranking of the season. 

It is the highest ranking since UCSB was No. 3 back in the 2015 season. In the rally-scoring era (since 2001), the Gauchos have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the final AVCA Poll of 2011 after finishing as National runners-up. 

Santa Barbara is 15-3 season and have won 12 straight matches, a rally-scoring era program record, and the most since the 1987 Gauchos won 11 in a row. 

The top three teams in the nation all reside in the Big West Conference as Long Beach State (17-0) is No. 1, and Hawai'i (15-0) comes in at No. 2. Previous No. 3, UC Irvine (14-5), dropped to No. 5 after a loss to now No. 9 BYU. 

No. 1 LBSU and No. 3 UCSB will square off for the first time this week in a highly anticipated pair of conference matches. The Gauchos will travel to Long Beach on Thursday and host the 49ers in Rob Gym on Friday at 7 p.m.

AVCA Top 15

1 Long Beach State (16 first-place votes) 240 pts. 17-0
2 Hawai'i 224 15-0 
3 UC Santa Barbara 199 15-3 
4 UCLA 188 16-4  
5 UC Irvine 180 14-5 
6 Pepperdine 165 13-5  
7 Lewis 136 15-4  
8 Stanford 130 13-7 
9 BYU 116 9-6 
10 Southern California 78 11-7 
11 Loyola-Chicago 77 13-6 
12 CSUN 70 10-8 
13 Purdue Fort Wayne 50 11-7 
14 George Mason 38 12-4 
15 Ball State 15 10-10 
 

