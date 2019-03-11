UCSB Volleyball Moves Up to No. 3 in Country

College Volleyball

The UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team has climbed to No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top-15 poll, its highest ranking of the season.

It is the highest ranking since UCSB was No. 3 back in the 2015 season. In the rally-scoring era (since 2001), the Gauchos have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the final AVCA Poll of 2011 after finishing as National runners-up.

Santa Barbara is 15-3 season and have won 12 straight matches, a rally-scoring era program record, and the most since the 1987 Gauchos won 11 in a row.

The top three teams in the nation all reside in the Big West Conference as Long Beach State (17-0) is No. 1, and Hawai'i (15-0) comes in at No. 2. Previous No. 3, UC Irvine (14-5), dropped to No. 5 after a loss to now No. 9 BYU.

No. 1 LBSU and No. 3 UCSB will square off for the first time this week in a highly anticipated pair of conference matches. The Gauchos will travel to Long Beach on Thursday and host the 49ers in Rob Gym on Friday at 7 p.m.

AVCA Top 15

1 Long Beach State (16 first-place votes) 240 pts. 17-0

2 Hawai'i 224 15-0

3 UC Santa Barbara 199 15-3

4 UCLA 188 16-4

5 UC Irvine 180 14-5

6 Pepperdine 165 13-5

7 Lewis 136 15-4

8 Stanford 130 13-7

9 BYU 116 9-6

10 Southern California 78 11-7

11 Loyola-Chicago 77 13-6

12 CSUN 70 10-8

13 Purdue Fort Wayne 50 11-7

14 George Mason 38 12-4

15 Ball State 15 10-10

