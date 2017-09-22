Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Opens Big West Play on Winning Note

By UCSB Sports Information | September 22, 2017 | 9:30 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara put together its best collective performance of the season on Friday night in its Big West opener, sweeping visiting UC Riverside to deliver head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch the 300th victory of her career. Set scores were 25-21, 25-17, 25-22. 

The Gauchos (2-11, 1-0 Big West) excelled on both sides of the ball, hitting a solid .284 while limiting UCR (8-6, 0-2) to just a .093 clip. With a 24-kill, 14-dig outing, sophomore outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins was UCSB's top offensive performer, though she had a lot of company. Freshman middle Nicole Omwanghe needed just 12 swings to notch eight kills, and freshman middle/right side Amanda Serex had a similarly efficient night (5-0-10). On defense, Omwanghe and junior setter Annie Hasselmann led a strong block (they had five apiece) which outproduced UCR 10-6 at the net. Junior libero Emilia Petrachi led all players with 19 digs. She and Ruddins were the only players on either side to notch double-digits.  

"We did a really good job of executing our game plan tonight," said Lantagne Welch. "We stepped up big time on defense yet we were in sync offensively. Lindsey obviously had an incredible night, but Emi put up a ton of digs for us and Nicole helped score points for us as well. Our serving was really strong as a team as well, which made it easier to play defense."

UCSB overcame a 15-19 deficit to claim the first set, using a 10-2 run to swipe the frame from the Highlanders. Ruddins got on a hot streak late in the game, putting down four of her nine kills in the frame during that late run. Freshman defensive specialist Kobie Jimenez and sophomore defensive specialist Maxine Burke were also instrumental in that run, helping the Gauchos to four consecutive points during each of their respective turns at the service line.

UCSB once again needed a late comeback to complete the sweep, overcoming a 17-19 deficit in the third. Serving proved to be the decisive factor for the Gauchos late, as the Highlanders were forced into several attacking errors down the stretch. The Jimenez-Burke duo turned out to be a momentum-shifter for UCSB once again, as Jimenez keyed the Gauchos to a 4-0 run that put them in the lead 21-19. Burke nearly finished the match herself moment later, bringing the Gauchos to match point after her serves led to two easy points – one on a tapdown kill for Omwanghe from an overpass off the serve, and the other on an ace off the tape – but the Highlanders temporarily held off UCSB for a couple points before Ruddins closed it out with a kill right down the middle from the left side.  

 The Gauchos will look to continue their hot play Saturday night, hosting the Cal State Fullerton Titans at the Thunderdome at 7 p.m.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 