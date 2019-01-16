Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 17 , 2019, 2:31 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Overpowered by No. 6 UCLA

By Matt McClenathen, UCSB Media Relations | January 16, 2019 | 9:22 a.m.

The No. 12 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team traveled to Westwood on Wednesday night where they ran into No. 6 UCLA and fell 3-0 (25-20, 25-16, 25-21) inside Pauley Pavilion.

The Bruins (5-1) were red hot throughout the night finishing with a .475 hitting percentage (46 kills – 8 errors – 80 attacks) while the Gauchos (3-3) hit just .183 (30-15-82). UCLA also finished with a 72.4% sideout percentage to UCSB's 55.4%.

The Bruins got off to a fast start in the first set, and with an 11-6 advantage, went on a 7-0 spurt to take a commanding 18-6 lead. Santa Barbara, however, did not wither and put together a run of their own with seven of the next eight points. After trading points and still trailing by seven, 23-16, the Gauchos rattled off four straight points, highlighted by kills from Keenan Sanders and Corey Chavers, to cut the lead to three, 23-20. After a timeout, the Bruins snagged the next two points to take the first set.

After hitting .552 (18-2-29) in the first frame, UCLA stayed hot in the second set with a .480 clip and 15 kills. With a 9-7 lead, the Bruins went on a 5-1 spurt to create some separation on the scoreboard and held on for the 25-16 game victory.

Early attacking errors from the Gauchos in the third set allowed UCLA to take a quick 10-4 lead. Behind strong play from Brandon Hicks and Brandon Hopper, UCSB was able to climb back into the set and get within three, 16-13. After a quick timeout, the Bruins answered with four straight points to bring its lead back to seven. The Gauchos staged one last rally after a service ace and kill from Haotian Xia brought the Bruin's lead back down to three, 21-18, but the teams traded points from then on to end the game, 25-21, and the match.

Hicks led UCSB with six kills while Chavers and Xia added five apiece. Casey McGarry and Randy DeWeeseshared the setting duties with 16 and 10 assists, respectively. Xia and senior libero Hayden Boehle shared team-high honors with five digs each.

Brandon Rattray (11 kills) and Daenan Gyimah (10 kills) led UCLA.

UCSB continues its road trip with a match this Friday, Jan. 18 at Ball State at 4:00 p.m. PT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 