Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Snaps Losing Streak

By UCSB Sports Information | February 24, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

SAN DIEGO – No. 13 UC Santa Barbara ended a seven-match losing streak in emphatic fashion on Friday night at the RIMAC Arena, comfortably sweeping host UC San Diego 25-19, 25-20, 25-14. 

Senior outside hitter Jacob Delson led the team in both kills (11) and digs (12), notching his third double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Freshman middle blocker Keenan Sanders was also a potent part of the attack, knocking down nine kills on just 13 swings for the Gauchos, who improved to 7-8 overall with a 4-8 mark in MPSF action. 

The Tritons dropped to 5-10, 2-8 on the year. They were led outside Tanner Syftestad, who had a team-high 10 kills. 

UCSB controlled all facets of the game on Friday, outblocking (11.0-6.5), outhitting (.276-.048) and outacing (5-3) the hosts. The Gauchos were able to keep the Tritons under .100 hitting in all three games, including a .030 mark in the last frame. 

Sophomore middle Connor Drake was a key part of UCSB's advantage at the net, tying a season-high and finishing one short of his career best with seven blocks, including two solo efforts. Four other Gauchos recorded multiple blocks, including Sanders and setter Casey McGarry who had four apiece. 

McGarry had 34 assists on the night. 

UCSB will look to keep it rolling Saturday night as it faces off against No. 7 UC Irvine at 7 p.m. at the Bren Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 