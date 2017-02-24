UCSB Volleyball Snaps Losing Streak

College Volleyball

SAN DIEGO – No. 13 UC Santa Barbara ended a seven-match losing streak in emphatic fashion on Friday night at the RIMAC Arena, comfortably sweeping host UC San Diego 25-19, 25-20, 25-14.

Senior outside hitter Jacob Delson led the team in both kills (11) and digs (12), notching his third double-double of the season and fifth of his career. Freshman middle blocker Keenan Sanders was also a potent part of the attack, knocking down nine kills on just 13 swings for the Gauchos, who improved to 7-8 overall with a 4-8 mark in MPSF action.

The Tritons dropped to 5-10, 2-8 on the year. They were led outside Tanner Syftestad, who had a team-high 10 kills.

UCSB controlled all facets of the game on Friday, outblocking (11.0-6.5), outhitting (.276-.048) and outacing (5-3) the hosts. The Gauchos were able to keep the Tritons under .100 hitting in all three games, including a .030 mark in the last frame.

Sophomore middle Connor Drake was a key part of UCSB's advantage at the net, tying a season-high and finishing one short of his career best with seven blocks, including two solo efforts. Four other Gauchos recorded multiple blocks, including Sanders and setter Casey McGarry who had four apiece.

McGarry had 34 assists on the night.

UCSB will look to keep it rolling Saturday night as it faces off against No. 7 UC Irvine at 7 p.m. at the Bren Center.