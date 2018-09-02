UCSB Volleyball Splits Final 2 Matches at Denver Classic

College Volleyball

The UC Santa Barbara Women's Volleyball team split its matches on day two of the Denver Classic, falling to Sacramento State 3-0 before taking down McNeese State 3-1.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins led the Gauchos (3-3) offensively, recording 33 kills and 23 digs over two matches. Senior Emilia Petrachi tied a career-high with 30 digs in the win over McNeese State.

UCSB vs. McNeese State

The Gauchos came out strong following a tough defeat to Sacramento State several hours earlier, taking the first two sets against McNeese State, 25-19, 25-14. After dropping the third set 22-25, UCSB cleaned things up in game four, 25-17, to take the their first win of the weekend.

UCSB's defense led the charge, holding the Cowgirls to a .146 hitting percentage as a team. Petrachi and junior Torre Glasker combined for 50 of the Gauchos' season-high 79 digs. Both players reached career-highs, as Petrachi tallied 30 scoops to Glasker's 20.

The Gauchos meanwhile hit at a .267 clip, as sophomore Nicole Omwanghe had one of her best outings so far this year with 11 kills (.383). Ruddins paced UCSB with 18 kills (.226) and nine digs. Glasker added 12 kills and freshman Megan Lewis set a personal-best with 10. This marked the first time in six matches this year that UCSB had four players reach double-digit kill figures.

Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg finished with 54 assists – one shy of her career-high – as she surpassed 50 assists for the third time already this year.

UCSB vs. Sacramento State

The final scoreline in Santa Barbara's first match of the day wasn't necessarily indicative of how the match went, as Sacramento State (3-3) skimmed by to win all three sets by just two points, 25-23, 28-26, 27-25.

Lovenberg finished with 40 assists, while Ruddins tallied 15 kills and and 14 scoops. Robinson added 11 kills and four blocks, reaching double-figures in the kill department for the second straight match.