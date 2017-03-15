Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:21 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Stumbles Against Concordia

By Andrew Wagner, UCSB Sports Informartion | March 15, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

No. 15 UC Santa Barbara wrapped up a four-match homestand on Wednesday night with a 3-1 loss to Concordia Irvine in non-conference action at Rob Gym, 25-22, 25-17, 15-25, 29-27. 

Forty-eight hours after overcoming a 2-0 deficit to beat Harvard, UCSB (10-12) looked like it had another comeback up its sleeve on Wednesday, dominating the third set and reaching game point in the fourth, but CUI (17-7) regrouped to pull out the win. 

Freshman outside hitter Roy McFarland led the team with 14 kills on the night, while freshman middle Keenan Sanders added a dozen kills on .455 hitting with a team-best four blocks. Senior libero Parker Boehle was impressive in his two sets of action, steadying the defense with 12 digs. 

The Eagles meanwhile were buoyed by Jonathon Predney's match-high 15 kills and an eight-kill, eight-block performance from middle Hunter Howell. 

Like Monday's win, UCSB head coach Rick McLaughlin made a number of lineup changes after going down 2-0, moving Grady Yould from libero to outside and bringing in outside hitter Owen Karlenzig, middle blocker Brandon Hopper, and libero Parker Boehle.

Those moves seemed to pay big dividends, as the Gauchos responded with a dominant third set to cut their deficit to one. 

UCSB hit a match-high .429 in the frame, and built its lead on a pair of long service runs from Karlenzig and Yould, bringing the score from 7-7 to 14-8. Yould finished off the job his next time through the rotation, closing the set on a 4-0 run. Sanders had his best offensive set in the third, notching a team-high five kills, including a quick hit to the back left corner to seal the win.

Six kills from McFarland and eight digs from Boehle highlighted the Gauchos' fourth set performance, but a questionable call down the stretch and clutch plays from CUI prevented a potential UCSB comeback. 

Leading 26-25, the Gauchos thought they had the set won when they were able to stuff a Predney right-side swing, but the block was deemed to be just out of bounds, knotting the score up at 26-all. 

CUI responded with a 3-1 run to clinch the match, including consecutive blocks on McFarland swings to end it. 

Elsewhere in the MPSF, Pepperdine defeated CSUN in five sets on Wednesday night, creating a three-way tie (UCSB, CSUN, USC) for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference. Seventh-place Pepperdine sits just a half-game in front of the eighth-place teams. 

After taking next week off for final exams, UCSB begins its stretch run with a pair of pivotal league road matches, first at Cal Baptist on Thursday, Mar. 30 then at USC on Friday, Mar. 31. 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 