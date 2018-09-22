Sunday, September 23 , 2018, 2:09 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Sweeps Fullerton for 2nd Straight Big West Win

By UCSB Sports Information | September 22, 2018 | 9:35 p.m.

The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team picked up its second straight conference road win Saturday night at Cal State Fullerton, downing the Titans in three sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-11.

The Gauchos improved to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in the Big West, dropping Fullerton to 6-9, 0-3. For the second straight match, Lindsey and Gigi Ruddins led the UCSB offense, tallying 12 and 11 kills, respectively.

It was the fourth sweep of the year for Santa Barbara and its most lopsided victory, as it claimed three games by an average of more than nine points per set. Three Gauchos finished with double-figure digs, including senior Emilia Petrachi (12), Gigi Ruddins (11) and freshman Zoe Fleck.

UCSB finished with early conference season-highs of 65 team digs and a .266 hitting percentage, while the Titans went for 52 scoops hitting at a .111 clip. The Gauchos were at their best in the opening set, coming out firing with a .412 hitting percentage in game one. Gigi Ruddins had a personal-best .435 hitting percentage, while Lindsey ended her night hitting at a .281 clip.

Middle blockers Charlie Robinson and Rowan Ennis finished with seven and six kills, respectively. Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg had 32 assists to go along with eight scoops.

Santa Barbara will be back home to start a four-match home stand against Long Beach State next Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Thunderdome.

