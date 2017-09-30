UCSB Volleyball Swept at Long Beach State

College Volleyball

LONG BEACH – The UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball suffered a 25-23, 25-21, 25-19 defeat at the hands of Long Beach State on Saturday night at the Walter Pyramid.

The loss came despite solid nights from sophomore outside hitters Lindsey Ruddins (team-high 18 kills, nine digs) and Chloe Allen (13 kills, 12 digs, her fourth double-double of the year). For Allen, it was her first start since suffering an injury back on Sept. 2. The Gauchos' record dropped to 3-13 overall and 2-2 in Big West matches with the loss.

LBSU meanwhile improved to 5-12, 2-2. The 49ers were led by Brooke Earkman's 15 kills and outhit the Gauchos .267 to .202 for the match.

Next week, UCSB wraps up a three-match road swing with a Friday night showdown at Hawai'i (10-5, 4-0).