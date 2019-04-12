Pixel Tracker

Friday, April 12 , 2019, 11:55 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Swept at UC Irvine

By UCSB Sports Information | April 12, 2019 | 10:50 p.m.

The No. 3 UC Santa Barbara men's volleyball team was defeated by the No. 9 UC Irvine Anteaters in straight sets on Friday night at the Bren Events Center, 29-27, 25-12, 25-22.

The Gauchos (17-8, 4-5 Big West) erased an early four-point deficit to set up set point three times in the opening stanza, but the Anteaters (16-10, 4-5) outlasted them with two set points of their own before Brandon Hopper's attack error off the block gave the hosts the first set.

Irvine continued to roll in the second set, turning a 6-3 UCSB lead into a 7-6 advantage off a 4-0 run, forcing the Gauchos to burn a timeout.

From that point, the Anteater defense would limit the Gauchos to just six more points in the set.

Things started off right for the Gauchos in the third set, as kills by junior opposite Spencer Fredrick and senior outside hitter Corey Chavers made the score 2-0.

Irvine responded by winning seven of the next eight points to go up 7-3. As the game wore on, the Gauchos continued to fight, reducing the gap to just two, 15-13.

The Anteaters would go on another run, this time extending their lead to 21-16 thanks in part to a pair of kills from Joel Schneidmiller.

With the game on the line, Fredrick and the Gauchos put together a 5-2 rally of their own to get back within two, but still down 23-21 to the Anteaters.

Service errors from the Gauchos on either side of another Fredrick kill would prove to be their undoing as UC Irvine completed the upset.

Fredrick led the Gauchos in kills with 15, while junior setter Randy DeWeese had 22 assists and junior setter Casey McGarry had 15.

DeWeese, Fredrick, and freshman outside hitter Ryan Wilcox each had a service ace to their name, while junior opposite Keenan Sanders led the Gauchos in total blocks with four.

The Gauchos and Anteaters meet once again Saturday night in each team's conference and regular season finale. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. in Robertson Gymnasium, with a ceremony honoring the UCSB seniors taking place before the game.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 